Tetr College of Business announced full scholarships for Indian content creators with 1 million or more followers, covering up to 100% tuition fee of the four-year program, which costs approximately INR 2 crore

Tetr College of Business has announced full scholarships for Indian influencers with a verified follower count of one million or more. In a move that reflects the rising economic and cultural weight of digital creators, the scholarships will cover up to 100 per cent of the INR two crore tuition fee for Tetr's 2026 Bachelor's in Management and Technology program.

Described by Tetr as one of the world's first scholarship initiatives specifically for digital creators, the program aims to convert social media influence into long-term entrepreneurial success. Recipients will study across seven global locations—including India, UAE, Singapore, Ghana, USA, Argentina, and Europe—and attend courses at institutions like IIT, the National University of Singapore, and Cornell University.

"This scholarship recognises that influence is one of the modern world's most powerful currencies," said Pratham Mittal, founder of Tetr College of Business in a statement. "We have seen content creators grind; building empires from their bedrooms, fighting algorithms to grow their audiences. The next step is teaching them to convert that influence into real value—products, platforms, companies."

The scholarship program is open to creators working across sectors like finance, education, lifestyle, and technology. Tetr says successful applicants will learn to build monetizable business models, launch their own products, and scale their platforms across global markets. According to the college, coursework will be bolstered by mentorship from faculty with ties to institutions such as Harvard, MIT, and INSEAD, and executives from SoftBank, NASA, and Estée Lauder.

Candidates will need to apply through the Tetr College website, submitting a portfolio, verified follower metrics, and a personal statement outlining their entrepreneurial vision. A selection process involving reviews and interviews will follow, with final offers made ahead of the 2026 academic intake.

The initiative follows a record-setting admissions cycle for Tetr's 2025 cohort, which drew over 150,000 applications for just 100 seats. The average admitted student had a SAT score of 1475, and some reportedly chose Tetr over globally ranked institutions like Dartmouth, Imperial, and King's College.

By opening its doors to top-tier digital creators, Tetr appears to be placing social capital on equal footing with traditional academic credentials. The program is designed to equip influencers not just with global exposure, but with the business tools to build companies that endure.