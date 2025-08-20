Under this program, up to 10 startups will be awarded non-dilutive grants of up to INR 10 lakh each.

Tetr College of Business has announced an annual INR 1 crore equity-free grant aimed at supporting early-stage startups founded by neurodivergent entrepreneurs.

The initiative seeks to empower founders with ADHD, autism, dyslexia, and other forms of neurodivergence by offering both financial backing and structured mentorship.

Under this program, up to 10 startups will be awarded non-dilutive grants of up to INR 10 lakh each. Alongside capital, selected founders will gain access to mentorship, operational guidance, and curated investor networks.

The grant is open to ventures across sectors, with preference for high-impact areas such as artificial intelligence, health technology, education technology, accessibility, productivity tools, and creative technologies.

Pratham Mittal, Founder of Tetr College of Business, said, "We have met so many founders who bring incredible clarity, creativity and drive, but often feel the pressure to fit into narrow ideas of what a startup founder should look like. This grant is about backing their vision on their own terms. It is a step towards creating the kind of support system where original thinkers feel seen, heard and equipped to build with confidence."

Applicants will be asked to provide documentation that reflects their neurodivergent identity, with flexibility around the type of supporting material. Tetr has also indicated that shortlisted startups may be considered for follow-on funding through its dedicated investment pool.