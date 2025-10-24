The Ad Man Who Taught India to Sell With Soul: Business Lessons From Piyush Pandey's Playbook He didn't just sell products, he sold emotions, values, and India's beating heart. Piyush Pandey leaves behind a legacy where every jingle was a story and every campaign, a connection.

By Reema Chhabda

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image source: Twitter
Piyush Pandey

Veteran adman and The Padma Shri awardee Piyush Pandey, the man who gave India its most memorable jingles and campaigns, died in Mumbai on Friday. He was 70. He was the one who built the emotional grammar of Indian advertising for more than three decades. At Ogilvy, he didn't just craft commercials, he crafted conviction. His legacy lives in lines that became part of everyday India: From Fevicol's witty "Jor laga ke haisha" to Asian Paints' "Har ghar kuch kehta hai,"

Pandey taught an entire generation that great brands don't sell; they connect. Behind that creativity was a leadership philosophy that fused empathy with enterprise.

Leadership Rooted in Mentorship

Pandey's office was less a corner suite and more a creative adda. He believed ideas could come from anyone, and often did. It is believed that he handed ownership of big campaigns to young copywriters, often saying, "Go make mistakes, but make them your own." That empowerment culture turned Ogilvy India into the country's most resilient creative ecosystem. It produced campaigns like Fevicol's "Bus" commercial, a metaphor for unity and loyalty, and Cadbury's "Cricket Girl," which redefined joy.

Entrepreneurial lesson: Pandey's first lesson was to build teams that believe, not teams that obey. He believed that great leaders don't manage talent; they multiply it.

Selling Dreams, Not Products

When Pandey wrote "Fevicol ka mazboot jod hai," he was talking about relationships as much as adhesive. On the other hand, the famous Cadbury Dairy Milk "Cricket Girl" ad revived the brand's sales while making it synonymous with celebration. He even turned paint into nostalgia when he created "Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai" for Asian Paints. Pandey's genius lay in balancing creativity with an emotional impact. And when we are talking about his ads, how can we forget the Polio Drops "Do Boond Zindagi Ki" campaign that proved advertising could change behavior, not just budgets. He sold values before value packs.

For entrepreneurs, the takeaway is clear: emotion is the most profitable business strategy.

Empathy as the Competitive Edge

Pandey's work always spoke in the language of the people. He believed in understanding a consumer, you must firsr understand a person. He built narratives grounded in Indian humour, warmth, and shared experience. His work for Lifebuoy during the Kumbh Mela encouraged hand-washing through religious rituals. He did not just sell the products through his ads; they sold self-belief as they were all about human truths. His campaign for the Election Commission: "Pehle Matdaan, Phir Jalpan", encouraged a nation to vote.

Lesson: Empathy isn't a soft skill, it's a scalable strategy.

Takeaway: Pandey taught India's creative and corporate leaders that authenticity sells better than aggression. His legacy reminds us that the most valuable brand equity is human trust and authenticity as they never go out of fashion.

Entrepreneur India salutes the legend who made India fall in love with advertising. Rest in peace, Piyush Pandey, and thank you for turning commercial breaks into moments of storytelling magic.
Reema Chhabda is an overthinking writer from a small town who’s living her filmy dream in Bombay. She makes celebrities talk and spill the tea. With more than 7 years of experience, she is passionate about the world of cinema, spotlighting the industry's trends and cultural impact with finesse and flair.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

10 Best Business Segments That Create Million-Dollar Fortunes

This article will cover ten specific business segments that today's entrepreneurs are devoting their time and money to.

By Tom Corley
News and Trends

The Eye Foundation Raises USD 75 Mn from Verlinvest to Fuel Expansion Across South India

The funding will be used to expand the network through new greenfield centres and brownfield acquisitions, enhance customer experience, and strengthen the organisation's reach across southern India.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Thought Leaders

Why Your Mindset Can Be Your Most Powerful Startup Strategy — and How to Develop It

I went from a UN intern to co-founding one of Europe's fastest-growing tech companies, proving that success isn't about background — it's about mindset and persistence.

By Bogdan Nesvit
News and Trends

Michezo Sports and Celewish Media Raise Early-Stage Funding

The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

An INR 127 Crore Conflict: Meesho vs AWS, and the Power Imbalance in Cloud

Meesho is locked in a INR 127 crore arbitration tussle with AWS over alleged uncleared cloud bills.

By Kul Bhushan