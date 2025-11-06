Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Remember the frenzy around the Coldplay concerts in India? The sheer hype surrounding the Coldplay concerts turned it into a major social event. The demand was so massive that people bragged about bagging a ticket, and then ticketing partner, BookMyShow, even had to file an FIR over black marketing of tickets for shows. Later, PM Modi called for boosting India's potential 'concert economy' sector. So, when Enrique Iglesias took over the stage in Mumbai and crooned Hero or when Dua Lipa performed to a local viral mashup featuring Shah Rukh Khan's popular Badshah song, it was not just about the concert, but economics.

Recent performances are yet another sign of a cultural and commercial crescendo sweeping across India. From pop superstars to Punjabi icons, corporate sponsors to emergent ticketing platforms, the live music experience is no longer just about music; it's about money, markets, and momentum.

For every shout of excitement in the crowd, there's a sponsor counting impressions, a brand capitalizing on fan engagement, and a startup tracking conversions. The Spanish superstar's tour in India this year brilliantly illustrates a new reality - live, in-person entertainment is no longer just about fandom; it's about finance.

When Stardom Becomes Strategy

In the last five years, India's concert landscape has evolved from disorganized fan gatherings to sophisticated, monetized ecosystems. With international stars like Enrique Iglesias, Ed Sheeran, and Post Malone now performing alongside homegrown sensations such as Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, and Prateek Kuhad, entertainers are no longer just performers, they're entertaining entrepreneurs.

These concerts are as much about the business of being a star as about music. From premium VIP experiences to exclusive merchandise drops and brand-led collaborations, the economics of live music have turned into powerful case studies of monetization. Ed Sheeran's India tour, for example, saw creative tie-ins with fintech and consumer tech brands that transformed concerts into marketing ecosystems. Similarly, Diljit Dosanjh's world tours have become global studies in cultural export and fan monetization.

The Concert Economy: A New Business Model

The live music industry in India has grown nearly tenfold in the past five years, according to BookMyShow Live, with ticket revenue doubling since 2019. But the real story lies behind the stage, where sponsorships, streaming rights, travel tie-ins, influencer marketing, and digital extensions form the new value chain. A single large concert can now generate upwards of ₹20–30 crore in revenue across verticals.

Samradha Tibrewala, Head of Partnerships & Revenue at BookMyShow, explains this transformation vividly:

"Consumer preferences have evolved significantly in recent years, yet the innate human desire for connection, community and shared experiences remains stronger than ever. Live entertainment, whether intimate gigs, large-scale festivals or immersive curated IPs, has become a cornerstone of India's social and cultural fabric. For audiences today, live events are no longer just about attending a show; they're an expression of identity. What we're seeing in India right now is that live entertainment has become one of the most powerful spaces for brands to engage with consumers, simply because it offers a level of immersion and undivided attention that no digital platform can replicate.

We view large-format live events as potent platforms for engagement and visibility, not just for audiences but for brands seeking authentic connections. We keep the fan at the centre and co-curate campaigns that truly add to their journey: from exclusive perks, presale ticket access, VIP upgrades and preferential on-ground experiences, to digital touchpoints that engage them before and after the event. These meaningful moments form a lasting bond, turning audiences into natural brand advocates. This is why brands across various industries are investing heavily in festival experiences such as Lollapalooza India and other BookMyShow Live Intellectual Properties (IPs) towards marketing, curating on-ground live experiences that act as real-time consumer touchpoints where young, digitally savvy, spending audiences are present and the potential of a brand recall is the highest.

Curated branded IPs and collaborations are central to this strategy, offering a canvas for creativity, connection and unforgettable moments. At BookMyShow Live, logo presence has literally become a footnote in our pitch decks. What we lead with instead are ideas on how brands can create meaningful, impactful storytelling moments for fans, changing tack and instead of opting for the traditional route, seek partnerships with like-minded brands from allied industries that aim to engage with young, digitally savvy audiences in a meaningful way. The goal is to integrate brands seamlessly into the event experience, enhancing it for the consumer rather than distracting from it.

This is a very interesting boost to the larger live entertainment vertical, where we have collaborated with partners across industries such as Auto, Banking & Financial Services, Retail & Lifestyle FMCG and E-commerce, Social Commerce, Alco-Bev, amongst others, building on the dynamic momentum of experience marketing.

We work with RuPay - a fintech partner to unlock early ticket access for their users through an exclusive Pre-Sale - a benefit that immediately translates into goodwill and equity. We, in fact, introduced a new ticket category in the 2025 edition: Lolla Comfort by RuPay, offering elevated concert experiences, which resonated deeply with audiences, reaffirming our commitment to continuously evolving in response to fan expectations. Beverage and lifestyle partners, too, have created interactive on-ground zones where fans could play, share and extend the experience onto their social channels, multiplying the brand's visibility well beyond the venue. For Lollapalooza India, Walkers & Co, AB InBev and RuPay have been a part of this journey since the very first edition and we continue to bring like-minded brands on board to enhance the overall experience.

Our current focus involves strategic investments in building an ecosystem where both fans and brands share a mutual commitment to fostering the growth of this festival and the live entertainment industry year after year. Together, we aim to cultivate an environment that not only sustains but enhances the vibrant experience of music festivals for all stakeholders involved.

This evolution has also changed the perspective on sponsorships for live entertainment, which, while continuing to remain a critical aspect, is also evolving into a must-have for brands that are increasingly looking at live events, especially music concerts, as the ultimate avenue to reach young, relevant audiences to leverage their brand experience.

By aligning with the passions and interests of the audience, brands now focus on being present where their consumers are, joining them in what they love and becoming a genuine part of their world. This collaborative approach has been a key shift in how brand partnerships are forged and built."

Her insights sum up the very ethos of the modern concert economy, where brands don't just sponsor events; they co-create experiences that transform audiences into advocates.

The Rise of Experiential Spending

A Deloitte survey found that 65% of millennials and Gen Z consumers in India allocate a significant portion of their income to live experiences. This shift from owning things to living moments is fueling the concert boom.

Brands are responding in kind. From alco-bev majors to fintech players, everyone wants a spot on the stage, believing that concerts provide an emotional high ground where recall trumps reach.

The Cultural Crossover: The Global Meets Desi

India's concert calendar now looks like a world map. Enrique from Spain, Ed Sheeran from the UK, BLACKPINK from Korea and Indian artists like Arijit Singh and Diljit Dosanjh selling out arenas in Toronto, London, and Melbourne alongside them.

This global crossover is reshaping commerce as much as culture. A tour now doubles as a tool of soft power, telling the world that India is not just a lucrative market but a creative partner. The demand curve flows both ways: Indians want global acts, and global acts want India on their map.

With over 200 large-scale live events already lined up through 2026 and corporate sponsorships accounting for nearly 40% of revenues, India's concert economy is marching toward becoming a ₹10,000 crore industry by 2027.

In this billion-beat boom, India's music economy has found its rhythm—where emotion meets entrepreneurship and applause turns into enterprise.

Takeaway

The concert scene in India has evolved from mere entertainment to an industry of influence, innovation, and investment. Stars like Enrique Iglesias may headline the shows, but they're also headlining a new business model, one that turns music into measurable growth.