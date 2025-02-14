"I realized that by combining my business expertise with a strategic approach to digital marketing, I could create a solution that empowered businesses to unlock the true potential of their data through AI," Himanshu Pandey, Founder & CEO Segumento

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In the bustling world of startups, where ideas are a plenty but execution is rare, Himanshu Pandey stands out as a first-generation founder who has turned his vision into a thriving reality. As the founder and CEO of Segumento, Pandey has carved a niche in the AI and data-driven marketing space, creating a platform that empowers businesses to make smarter decisions.

When asked about his entrepreneurial journey, Pandey reflects with a mix of pride and humility. "As a first-generation founder, my journey with Segumento has been driven by a passion to make a meaningful impact on society," he shares. Starting Segumento wasn't just about launching a company; it was about laying the groundwork for innovation that could transform industries. Be it crafting the company's foundation or steering its strategic vision, Pandey's involvement has been hands-on every step of the way.

Before Segumento, Pandey's career was already marked by a series of calculated moves. A Computer Science graduate from Mumbai University, he cut his teeth at various tech companies. It was during the time at his previous company, that Pandey had his "eureka moment." He noticed a glaring gap in the market: businesses were drowning in data but lacked the tools to harness it effectively.

"I realized that by combining my business expertise with a strategic approach to digital marketing, I could create a solution that empowered businesses to unlock the true potential of their data through AI," he explains.

What makes Segumento shine?

Segumento offers unique tools for custom audience creation, consumer pattern analysis, and location intelligence powered by cutting-edge polygon geo-fencing. "This enables businesses to target customers near strategic locations, optimizing engagement and marketing efforts," Pandey explains.

For Pandey, 2024 was a year of milestones. It marked significant advancements in the company's core technology, particularly proximity targeting capabilities. The company also navigated the complexities of scaling operations without compromising service quality. "This year was about solidifying our position in the industry and preparing for an even more impactful 2025," Pandey says.

The global growth vision

In its first year of operation, Segumento has already reached the impressive milestone of operational profitability. Now, Pandey is turning his sights toward the next big goal: global expansion. 'Our strategy is simple yet powerful,' he says. "Our focus is on significant investment in technology to drive innovation, improve scalability, and enhance our service offerings. This approach will position us for sustained growth and profitability."

Segumento's next growth trigger? Scaling globally. Already operating in India, Indonesia, the UAE, and the KSA region, the company is eyeing further international expansion. "We are focused on enhancing our technological capabilities and adapting our services to meet the diverse needs of global markets," Pandey says.

However, global expansion comes with its own set of challenges. "We recognize the importance of tailoring our approach to different regions and addressing any unique challenges that come with global expansion," Pandey adds.

As Segumento continues to grow, Pandey remains focused on his mission: to empower businesses through data-driven solutions. In the ever-evolving world of startups, Himanshu Pandey is a name worth remembering. Their story is not just about innovation; it's about impact, one data point at a time.