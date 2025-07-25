While things might not have fallen apart, for Audi India's electric vehicle (EV) ambition, there have certainly been phases where progress felt slower than anticipated. What worked in the company's favour is staying committed to long-term vision for electric mobility in India. By listening closely to its customers, adapting approaches to suit evolving needs, and investing in the right ecosystem partnerships, it has been able to navigate those challenges with resilience. "Building a new category takes time and we view each roadblock as part of the learning curve, not a setback," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, which operates in the luxury segment.

Amid evolving EV penetration in India, the luxury EV segment is poised for healthy growth. "We take pride in establishing a strong foundation for electric mobility in the premium segment — not just by introducing products, but by shaping perception and building trust. We were among the first to launch luxury EVs in the country, setting the tone for sustainable progress in the segment. The response to our e-tron range has been encouraging, with customers embracing EVs not just as a sustainable choice, but as a truly luxurious and performance-driven experience. It reinforces that we're on the right path and that's something we take great pride in," he added.

With increasing awareness, supportive government policies, expanding charging infrastructure, and a clear shift in consumer mindset towards sustainability, the EV ecosystem is steadily gaining momentum in FY26. Audi India, has created an EV ecosystem for its customers:It offers a highly curated ownership journey — from complimentary charging benefits and roadside assistance to 12 high-voltage battery repair centers across India. The e-tron hub is a special tab available on the 'myAudi Connect' app that guides customers on a range of functions and features of their electric vehicle. Furthermore, it has successfully installed 140-plus chargers across 75 cities in India – this includes all Audi India dealerships, workshop facilities and select VW Group brand dealerships located across strategic highways. Audi has set up India's first ultra-fast charging e-tron hub in Mumbai, with a total capacity of 450kW.

"We are seeing growing interest in our e-tron range from progressive, future-oriented buyers seeking performance and responsibility in their mobility choices. As a brand, we are committed to supporting this transition through a strong product portfolio, a growing charging network, and customer-centric initiatives like extended complimentary charging and dedicated after-sales support for EVs," he added.

One of the biggest challenges in building the EV business in India has been addressing infrastructure readiness and consumer confidence simultaneously. While awareness and intent are growing, many potential buyers still have concerns around charging access, range, and long-term ownership. "To overcome this, we've focused on creating a robust and reassuring ownership ecosystem. From offering complimentary charging across a growing network of partners to ensuring strong after-sales support tailored for EVs, we are proactively addressing the concerns that matter most to customers," he concluded.