Inditab Esolutions Pvt. Ltd. began its entrepreneurial journey with an unconventional premise. Founded by three engineering graduates who felt constrained by traditional corporate paths, the company was driven by a shared ambition to build something digital, scalable, and genuinely useful for Indian consumers.

Timing proved pivotal. The company's early years coincided with India's rapid shift toward digitization, particularly following the 2016 demonetization, which accelerated the adoption of digital financial services nationwide. Since its inception in 2015, the founders navigated multiple pivots, experiments, and iterations before launching their most successful product yet—EaseMyDeal.

Launched in August 2021, EaseMyDeal has evolved into a comprehensive digital marketplace. The platform offers a wide range of services, including prepaid recharges, bill payments, investments, travel bookings, OTT subscriptions, and shopping vouchers. It has also expanded into specialized financial products such as credit reports and scores, credit cards, loans, digital gold and silver, gold fixed deposits, credit card bill payments, and Gift Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs).

What sets EaseMyDeal apart is its dual focus on both B2B and B2C segments, aggregating over 5,000 bank offers across more than 500 brands—a scale rarely seen in India's fintech ecosystem.

Building a fintech company in India, however, is far from easy. The sector faces constant regulatory evolution, intense competition, heavy venture funding, and aggressive cash-burn models. Against this backdrop, EaseMyDeal's sustained growth as a bootstrapped company stands out.

According to the founders, this resilience comes down to disciplined execution and a strong technical foundation. Emphasis on thoughtful implementation—ranging from intuitive user interfaces and seamless onboarding to high payment success rates—has played a critical role in shaping the platform.

"When we entered the fintech space, our vision was to be more than just another payments brand," said Gaurav Chhatwal, CEO of EaseMyDeal, in conversation with Entrepreneur India. "We wanted to build both a financial and a lifestyle brand. That's why we chose the name EaseMyDeal and consciously avoided common payment-related terms like 'Pay.' A deal is essentially a transaction, and our mission is to make that entire process effortless—whether it's financial or lifestyle-driven."

"Our core philosophy is simplicity," he added. "We never want to complicate things for users. Today, we are operating at an ARR of INR 100 crore projected for FY26, driven by a flexible interface, clear communication, and easy-to-understand monetization. This approach has worked exceptionally well for us."

EaseMyDeal currently serves over four million users and maintains one of the industry's lowest chargeback and fraud ratios—below 0.0002%. Security and compliance are deeply embedded in the platform's design, from mandatory authentication layers to strict regulatory adherence. The company also leverages artificial intelligence, including AI-driven credit card and loan engines that match users with highly relevant financial products, reducing friction while safeguarding sensitive data.

On differentiation, Chhatwal noted, "Unlike many fintech apps that charge convenience fees on basic bill payments, EaseMyDeal charges none. Instead, we reward users through meaningful cashbacks and usable scratch cards—avoiding empty promotions. That clarity and fairness resonate strongly with our users."

What's Next

Looking ahead, EaseMyDeal is doubling down on profitability—a natural priority for a bootstrapped company. The founders plan to achieve this by focusing on targeted performance marketing rather than broad-based brand awareness campaigns.

"You may not see EaseMyDeal everywhere," the founders remarked, "but when someone has a specific problem to solve, they know exactly where to go."

Technology remains another key focus area. With strong in-house technical expertise, the team is able to scale efficiently while keeping costs under control. According to the founders, their systems are capable of scaling from 10 lakh to 10 crore users within days, without compromising performance.

Equally important is operational excellence. EaseMyDeal places strong emphasis on team motivation and management, ensuring employees remain aligned with the company's long-term vision.

In the near term, the company plans to launch its own digital wallet and deepen its AI integration. Long-term priorities include strengthening regulatory compliance, advancing AI-led scalability, and positioning EaseMyDeal as one of India's most trusted, regulation-first fintech platforms.

Aligned with the "Vocal for Local" vision, EaseMyDeal is also developing a new product aimed at taking Indian talent to global markets.

"We want to be the most trusted regulatory-compliant fintech in the country," said one of the founders. For aspiring entrepreneurs, their advice is simple: "Enjoy the journey. Don't be overly milestone-driven. If you're solving real problems, success will follow."