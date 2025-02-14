The Empire Builder "I saw a massive gap in how businesses approached digital security. It wasn't just a need; it was an absolute necessity," Prameel Arjun Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Prikus Tech

In 2018, Prameel Arjun, then a young computer science graduate, turned a personal pet peeve into a mission. As a teenager, he was an avid gamer, deeply engrossed in building his progress on games like Pokémon. But one day, his account was hacked, and all his efforts vanished. "This incident made me realize how vulnerable digital platforms could be and kindled a sense of curiosity about cybersecurity," he recalls.

Years later, that realization evolved into Prikus Private Limited, a company specializing in cybersecurity and digital marketing. Now 30, Prameel leads Prikus with the same curiosity and drive that led him to explore the mechanics of digital security. The name "Prikus" itself is a reflection of his journey, a heartfelt tribute to his mother, Kusuma Priya, whose name inspired the company's brand. "It's a reminder of the resilience, strength, and inspiration that she instilled in me," he says.

Today, the company operates out of Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Dubai. Prameel didn't stumble upon success— it was garnered through a mix of technical expertise and entrepreneurial grit. After completing his computer science degree, he dabbled in blogging, an early taste of running a business that taught him how to manage teams and understand digital spaces. But his true passion was cybersecurity. "I saw a massive gap in how businesses approached digital security. It wasn't just a need; it was an absolute necessity," he explains.

Prikus started with a focus on end-to-end cybersecurity services, including vulnerability assessments, compliance audits, and penetration testing. The company quickly established itself, working with clients across industries like banking, healthcare, and government sectors. Notable names such as ICICI Bank, L&T Constructions, and the Andhra Pradesh Police trusted Prikus to address their cybersecurity needs.

In just 14 months, the company became profitable—a remarkable feat for a bootstrapped startup. Aside from profitability, Prameel's sense of accomplishment stemmed from the fact that more organizations began to view cybersecurity as a necessity rather than an option to ponder upon. 2024 marked a huge leap for Prikus who expanded into the digital marketing arena with the launch of Prikus Digital, a creative arm helping clients, including celebrities and production houses, build and enhance their brands.

Simultaneously, the company ventured into global markets, establishing a presence in Dubai. "Setting up in Dubai was challenging, but it opened doors for collaborations we couldn't have imagined before," says Prameel.

What sets Prikus apart, however, is its ambition to disrupt traditional models. The company is gearing up to launch PrikSec, an AI-powered cybersecurity tool. "PrikSec is our future—it's about making cybersecurity scalable, efficient, and accessible for businesses worldwide," he says.

For Prameel, the journey is far from over. "I've always believed in tackling challenges head-on. Whether it's scaling globally or creating innovative products, the goal is to leave an everlasting impact," he concludes.
