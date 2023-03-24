The Energy Company Raises Pre-Seed Funding From LetsVenture

The funds will be used to acquire more customers, expand the team, and certify the product with the new AIS standards

Full stack battery platform The Energy Company has raised an undisclosed amount of pre-seed funding from LetsVenture, Sia Angels, and We Founder Circle (WFC) along with other marquee angel investors. Having tested its flagship product Flexi with multiple fleet operators and EV aggregators in Bangalore and Delhi, the pre-Seed investment will enable it to build on this momentum and accelerate its growth. The funds will also be used to acquire more customers, expand the team, and certify the product with the new AIS standards.

"Fast charging is inevitable but it needs to be adaptive and personalized just like our smartphones. We are thrilled to have the support of our investors as we take TEC to the next level," said Rahul Lamba, co-founder and CEO, The Energy Company.

Founded in 2021, The Energy Company is a deep-tech startup aiming to help mobility users adopt electric vehicles by providing faster, cheaper, and reliable batteries. The Energy Company's SaaS platform ensures superior control over batteries and makes sure they are ready to be deployed in second-life applications.

"The Energy Company is bridging a huge gap in commercial use and adoption of EV. The combination of SaaS technology and quality EV batteries adaptable to various vehicles is just a much-needed and game-changing innovation," said Nakul Saxena, president, Early Stage, LetsVenture.