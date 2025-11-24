Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dharmendra, the legendary He-Man of Bollywood, died at 89 in Mumbai today, on November 24. For millions of Indians, he was not just an actor but an emotion. With a six-decade career, the beloved actor gave us countless iconic films and has now left an enduring legacy. He leaves behind a void that Indian cinema can never fill. The news of his passing felt like the curtains had fallen not just on a life, but on an era.

What did Dharmendra leave behind? An era of innocence, courage, larger-than-life heroes, and pure, unfiltered charm. The He-Man of Indian cinema is gone. And yet, his legacy feels more alive than ever as he did not just entertain us by acting in films but lived his characters. He made millions of Indians believe in loyalty and love. His charm in Indian cinema will always be remembered as he carved out a space that was uniquely his: rugged, tender, heroic, and disarmingly human. In an industry where reinvention is survival, Dharmendra stayed relevant not by changing himself but by staying true to who he was. That integrity was his superpower.

Dharmendra's ability to create strong emotions in others was what set him apart. On one hand, he could deliver a dialogue with such gentleness that it could soften even the toughest hearts, while on the other, he could deliver a punch that shook both audiences and villains. He was the biggest example of how vulnerability and strength can coexist, from Anupam Verma in Dream Girl to Sholay's fearless Veeru. He reminded men that it was acceptable to be a little soft at heart in a society that was always telling them to be tough.

Dharmendra represented a type of celebrity that, in the modern era, seems almost legendary, one devoid of filters, public relations tools, and meticulously constructed personas. He was genuine and remained the same till his last breath. The actor is survived by his wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, and six children - actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol, along with Ajeeta and Vijeta. His final on-screen appearance will be in Ikkis, set to release on December 25.

And now, as the industry mourns him, a strange silence surrounds the world of cinema, a silence that comes only when a showman leaves the stage. Each tribute feels deeply personal because Dharmendra's impact transcended generations. The He-Man may be gone, but his legacy is not just intact, it is eternal.

We, at Entrepreneur India, pray for his soul. Long live Dharmendra - we miss you already.