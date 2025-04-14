"The hype levels are unprecedented… we need a reality check on AI," Infosys Co-founder Nandan Nilekani "One of the key differences between previous tech revolutions… is that for the first time, we intend to place trust in non-human intelligence for decision making. We are far more forgiving of human error, but much less forgiving of machine error. A few hundred thousand people die on the roads due to car accidents. And we take that as a given. But if one person is killed by an autonomous car, the provider of that has to go back to the drawing board for two years," Nilekani emphasised.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder of Infosys on X

Artificial intelligence (AI) is having a moment—every headline screams disruption, every boardroom whispers about AI-first strategies. But Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani believes it's time for a reality check. "I thought today I'll briefly talk about, do a reality check on AI, because I think, you know, the hype levels are unprecedented," but he also believes that the hype and technology have always gone together.

AI evangelists promise the moon, but the path to building scalable, reliable, and inclusive AI systems is riddled with roadblocks—technical, cultural, infrastructural, and political.

"The reality is that we are facing challenges to build AI at scale and make it work for everyone."

Yes, large language models are impressive. Chatbots can summarise articles or write poetry. But scaling AI across enterprises, governments, and diverse user groups isn't just about writing good code—it's about building systems grounded in accountability and trust.

"Many public information on how products are getting delayed is taking much more time. It's much more complicated. Internal politics plays a part. So all the things that we know about institutions, individuals, egos—also applies to the world of AI," said Nilekani.

Why enterprise and government AI is so hard

Nilekani pointed out that consumer AI can afford to make mistakes. If a chatbot suggests the wrong dinner recipe, users might just let it go. But for enterprises, accuracy equals trust. "Enterprises have to make sure that they don't give wrong answers because enterprises are putting their brand behind an offering. And if that AI even has one or two percent error… that affects the brand itself."

He also addressed the structural barriers within government. Ministries and departments work in silos, data isn't easily shared, and decisions carry deep ethical weight. "Public sector has structural concerns. It has ministries, it has departments, everybody is territorial. So data is not shared. And if data is the lifeblood of AI, we have to find a way to bring all AI together, irrespective of which part of the government it comes from."

Nilekani further emphasised that AI isn't just another tech product. It's a shift in how we make decisions—entrusting non-human systems with human outcomes.

"One of the key differences between previous tech revolutions… is that for the first time, we intend to place trust in non-human intelligence for decision making." And that leap of faith is not an easy one. "We are far more forgiving of human error, but much less forgiving of machine error. A few hundred thousand people die on the roads due to car accidents. And we take that as a given. But if one person is killed by an autonomous car, the provider of that has to go back to the drawing board for two years," he emphasised.

India is at unique advantage

While the world debates how to make AI work at population scale, India has quietly built the foundation over the past decade—through its Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). "Interestingly, this time around, while we expect AI adoption also to take 10–15 years, our belief is that in India it can happen much faster," noted Nilekani.

He reflected on how smartphones shifted from communication tools to transaction enablers thanks to this infrastructure: "When smartphones began… initial use of phones in India was communication and entertainment… But around 2015–16, with the rise of India's digital infrastructure… India's thing became more sophisticated and led to payments and transactions becoming a bigger part of the Internet world," said Nilekani.

This digital transformation birthed India's new-age digital giants—PhonePe, Meesho, PhysicsWallah, Urban Company, Zepto, Rapido—who leveraged DPI and a mobile-first population to scale rapidly.

AI for a billion Indians

To reach a billion users, Nilekani argued, India must break free from the English-language, touchscreen model.

"First, language will move from just Hindi and English to every major Indian language… Second, the UI from keyboard and touch will go to voice and video… Third, because of generative AI… you will go from static knowledge to dynamic contextual information that is at your fingertips at the time you need it."

In short, AI must listen in your language, answer intelligently, and do so affordably. "This will lead to India becoming the AI use capital of the world," Nilekani predicted.

Nandan Nilekani shared these insights during his keynote at the Carnegie India Global Tech Summit.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'This Has to Stop': JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Outlines How to Run a Successful Meeting

In his annual letter to shareholders Monday, the JPMorgan CEO wrote that meetings have the potential to slow a business down.

By Sherin Shibu
Diversity

5 Ways You Can Create a More Inclusive Workplace Immediately -- and Why You Should

The more diversity you bring to your team, the greater your chances of finding groundbreaking insights and solutions.

By Frans Johansson
News and Trends

Trump's 90-Day Tariff Pause a Lifeline or a Test For Indian MSMEs?

Whether Indian MSMEs use the 90-day tariff pause to rethink, realign, and reinforce their global footprint will determine if they merely survive the next wave of trade disruption or emerge stronger from it.

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
News and Trends

Cura Care Raises INR 5 Cr Led by Zeropearl VC to Revolutionise At-Home Oral Wellness

The funds will be used to validate the brand's product-market fit and enhance its customer promise of delivering exceptional at-home oral wellness experiences.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Impact of Proposed Trump Tariffs on Indian Semiconductor Industry

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said he plans to announce new tariffs on semiconductors within the coming week, generating a wave a panic among global market.

By Entrepreneur Staff