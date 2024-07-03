The Hyundai Alcazar: Everything You Need to Know

The Hyundai Alcazar is an SUV offered by the South Korean automaker Hyundai. The Alcazar is Hyundai's entry into the popular 7-seater SUV segment. This detailed blog post will cover everything you need about the Hyundai Alcazar SUV.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Hyundai Alcazar is an SUV offered by the South Korean automaker Hyundai. The Alcazar is Hyundai's entry into the popular 7-seater SUV segment. This detailed blog post will cover everything you need about the Hyundai Alcazar SUV. As an authority in the automotive space, Acko Drive provides the latest news, reviews, and tech content on vehicles like the Alcazar to help readers make informed buying decisions and buy their dream car online.

Introduction to the Hyundai Alcazar

The Hyundai Alcazar is based on the same platform as the Creta, Hyundai's popular 5-seater SUV. However, the Alcazar has been lengthened and widened to accommodate a third row of seats and offer more interior space. It competes with 6- and 7-seater SUVs like the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and Mahindra XUV700.

Key Highlights of the Hyundai Alcazar:

First 3-row SUV offering from Hyundai in India

Available in 6-seater and 7-seater configurations

Two engine options - 1.5L diesel and 1.5L turbo petrol

Feature-loaded cabin with 10.25-inch touchscreen, Bose sound system, etc.

Multiple drive and traction modes for off-roading capability

Advanced safety features like 6 airbags, ESC, Hill Assist, etc.

Hyundai Alcazar Variants

The Alcazar has 8 trim levels:

Prestige Prestige (O) Platinum Platinum Adventure Platinum (O) Signature Signature (O) Signature Adventure

Engine and Transmission Options

The Hyundai Alcazar is available with two powertrain choices:

1.5L Diesel Engine

4-cylinder CRDi diesel motor

Makes 116 PS power and 250Nm torque

6-speed manual & 6-speed automatic transmissions offered

ARAI certified fuel economy of 20.4kmpl (MT) and 18.1kmpl (AT)

1.5L Turbo Petrol Engine

4-cylinder GDi motor

160 PS power and 191Nm torque

6-speed manual & 7-speed DCT gearbox options

ARAI mileage of 14.5kmpl for both MT and AT

The automatic variants also have steering-mounted paddle shifters for a more engaging drive.

Exterior Design and Styling

The Alcazar carries forward the bold and striking design philosophy of Hyundai's SUV lineup. The front fascia features Hyundai's signature cascading grille flanked by split LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs.

The side profile looks elegant, with flowing lines, flush door handles, and diamond-cut alloy wheels. The rear gets LED taillights connected by a reflector strip running across the tailgate.

With its imposing street presence and SUV proportions, the Alcazar does make heads turn wherever it goes. The Adventure Package adds to the butch appeal with several blacked-out design elements and exclusive R18 black alloy wheels.

Some key exterior elements include:

Premium stance

Dark chrome exterior signature cascading grille

Dark chrome grill (Turbo only)

Trio beam LED headlamps

LED fog lamps

Seamless floating roof design

Side footstep

Puddle lamps with Hyundai logo projection

R17 and R18 alloy wheel options

Twin chrome exhaust tips

Honey-comb inspired LED tail lamps

Voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof

Interior, Comfort and Passenger Space

The Alcazar sets new benchmarks for interior space, comfort and equipment. The cabin features premium dual-tone cognac brown interiors with leatherette upholstery. The dashboard gets a soft-touch finish with a black piano and grey metal inserts.

The SUV comfortably seats 6 or 7 occupants, depending on the chosen variant. Even the third row is spacious and can accommodate adults without any squeeze.

Some prominent comfort & convenience features include:

64-color ambient lighting

Power driver seat - 8 way

2nd row - one-touch tip tumble captain & split seats

Front row seatback table with retractable cup-holder and IT device holder

Front-row sliding sun visor

Auto healthy air purifier with AQI display

Rear window sunshade

26.03 cm (10.25") multi-display digital cluster with personalised themes

Bose premium sound system (8 speakers)

The Alcazar offers abundant storage spaces like retractable cup holders, front & rear door pockets, under-seat storage and generous boot capacity.

Safety Features

Hyundai has equipped the Alcazar with active and passive safety equipment to protect passengers.

Key safety features include:

6 airbags (front, side and curtain)

Electronic stability control

Vehicle stability management (VSM)

Hill start assist control (HAC)

Parking assist: Front and rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Strong body structure with AHSS

Blind view monitor

Rear disc brakes

Tyre pressure monitoring system (Highline)

Surround view monitor (SVM)

The sturdy chassis construction and advanced suspension setup also play an essential role in keeping the occupants safe. Hyundai Alcazar manages to ace the safety game with its comprehensive set of safety tech.

Hyundai Alcazar Rivals

The Alcazar goes up against the likes of:

MG Hector Plus

Tata Safari

Mahindra XUV700

The Hyundai SUV has an edge over its rivals in features, engine options, and brand reputation. The Alcazar strikes the right balance between features, practicality and pricing.

Conclusion

With the Alcazar, Hyundai has a solid contender in the popular 7-seater SUV segment. The Alcazar backs up its imposing design and butch stance with an extended features list, spacious cabin and capable engine options catering to both petrol and diesel preferences.

The SUV has witnessed robust demand from buyers looking for a value-for-money 7-seater with features. Overall, the Alcazar ticks the right boxes for those wanting a full SUV to ferry their family comfortably.