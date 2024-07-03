The Hyundai Alcazar: Everything You Need to Know The Hyundai Alcazar is an SUV offered by the South Korean automaker Hyundai. The Alcazar is Hyundai's entry into the popular 7-seater SUV segment. This detailed blog post will cover everything you need about the Hyundai Alcazar SUV.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
The Hyundai Alcazar is an SUV offered by the South Korean automaker Hyundai. The Alcazar is Hyundai's entry into the popular 7-seater SUV segment. This detailed blog post will cover everything you need about the Hyundai Alcazar SUV. As an authority in the automotive space, Acko Drive provides the latest news, reviews, and tech content on vehicles like the Alcazar to help readers make informed buying decisions and buy their dream car online.
Introduction to the Hyundai Alcazar
The Hyundai Alcazar is based on the same platform as the Creta, Hyundai's popular 5-seater SUV. However, the Alcazar has been lengthened and widened to accommodate a third row of seats and offer more interior space. It competes with 6- and 7-seater SUVs like the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and Mahindra XUV700.
Key Highlights of the Hyundai Alcazar:
- First 3-row SUV offering from Hyundai in India
- Available in 6-seater and 7-seater configurations
- Two engine options - 1.5L diesel and 1.5L turbo petrol
- Feature-loaded cabin with 10.25-inch touchscreen, Bose sound system, etc.
- Multiple drive and traction modes for off-roading capability
- Advanced safety features like 6 airbags, ESC, Hill Assist, etc.
Hyundai Alcazar Variants
The Alcazar has 8 trim levels:
- Prestige
- Prestige (O)
- Platinum
- Platinum Adventure
- Platinum (O)
- Signature
- Signature (O)
- Signature Adventure
Engine and Transmission Options
The Hyundai Alcazar is available with two powertrain choices:
1.5L Diesel Engine
- 4-cylinder CRDi diesel motor
- Makes 116 PS power and 250Nm torque
- 6-speed manual & 6-speed automatic transmissions offered
- ARAI certified fuel economy of 20.4kmpl (MT) and 18.1kmpl (AT)
1.5L Turbo Petrol Engine
- 4-cylinder GDi motor
- 160 PS power and 191Nm torque
- 6-speed manual & 7-speed DCT gearbox options
- ARAI mileage of 14.5kmpl for both MT and AT
The automatic variants also have steering-mounted paddle shifters for a more engaging drive.
Exterior Design and Styling
The Alcazar carries forward the bold and striking design philosophy of Hyundai's SUV lineup. The front fascia features Hyundai's signature cascading grille flanked by split LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs.
The side profile looks elegant, with flowing lines, flush door handles, and diamond-cut alloy wheels. The rear gets LED taillights connected by a reflector strip running across the tailgate.
With its imposing street presence and SUV proportions, the Alcazar does make heads turn wherever it goes. The Adventure Package adds to the butch appeal with several blacked-out design elements and exclusive R18 black alloy wheels.
Some key exterior elements include:
- Premium stance
- Dark chrome exterior signature cascading grille
- Dark chrome grill (Turbo only)
- Trio beam LED headlamps
- LED fog lamps
- Seamless floating roof design
- Side footstep
- Puddle lamps with Hyundai logo projection
- R17 and R18 alloy wheel options
- Twin chrome exhaust tips
- Honey-comb inspired LED tail lamps
- Voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof
Interior, Comfort and Passenger Space
The Alcazar sets new benchmarks for interior space, comfort and equipment. The cabin features premium dual-tone cognac brown interiors with leatherette upholstery. The dashboard gets a soft-touch finish with a black piano and grey metal inserts.
The SUV comfortably seats 6 or 7 occupants, depending on the chosen variant. Even the third row is spacious and can accommodate adults without any squeeze.
Some prominent comfort & convenience features include:
- 64-color ambient lighting
- Power driver seat - 8 way
- 2nd row - one-touch tip tumble captain & split seats
- Front row seatback table with retractable cup-holder and IT device holder
- Front-row sliding sun visor
- Auto healthy air purifier with AQI display
- Rear window sunshade
- 26.03 cm (10.25") multi-display digital cluster with personalised themes
- Bose premium sound system (8 speakers)
The Alcazar offers abundant storage spaces like retractable cup holders, front & rear door pockets, under-seat storage and generous boot capacity.
Safety Features
Hyundai has equipped the Alcazar with active and passive safety equipment to protect passengers.
Key safety features include:
- 6 airbags (front, side and curtain)
- Electronic stability control
- Vehicle stability management (VSM)
- Hill start assist control (HAC)
- Parking assist: Front and rear parking sensors
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
- Strong body structure with AHSS
- Blind view monitor
- Rear disc brakes
- Tyre pressure monitoring system (Highline)
- Surround view monitor (SVM)
The sturdy chassis construction and advanced suspension setup also play an essential role in keeping the occupants safe. Hyundai Alcazar manages to ace the safety game with its comprehensive set of safety tech.
Hyundai Alcazar Rivals
The Alcazar goes up against the likes of:
- MG Hector Plus
- Tata Safari
- Mahindra XUV700
The Hyundai SUV has an edge over its rivals in features, engine options, and brand reputation. The Alcazar strikes the right balance between features, practicality and pricing.
Conclusion
With the Alcazar, Hyundai has a solid contender in the popular 7-seater SUV segment. The Alcazar backs up its imposing design and butch stance with an extended features list, spacious cabin and capable engine options catering to both petrol and diesel preferences.
The SUV has witnessed robust demand from buyers looking for a value-for-money 7-seater with features. Overall, the Alcazar ticks the right boxes for those wanting a full SUV to ferry their family comfortably.