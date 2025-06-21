"AI is a tool, not the teacher. But it can be a really, really smart tool. It can help personalise, democratise, and scale access to yoga and wellness in ways we couldn't imagine before. But the soul of yoga is still human," says Sarvesh Shashi, CEO of SARVA Yoga

India is now gearing up to celebrate the 11th International Day of Yoga on Saturday, June 21, 2025. The theme for this year is 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health'. A significant event, Yoga Sangam, will feature mass yoga demonstrations across the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

India's yoga and meditation services industry is also growing rapidly. According to Future Market Insights, it is expected to rise from USD 81.7 billion in 2025 to USD 155.2 billion by 2035. This means the industry will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6 per cent during this period.

"Honestly, I think India is just coming back home to itself," says Sarvesh Shashi, CEO of SARVA Yoga. He feels it's a beautiful shift where people are no longer looking at yoga as just something you do on a mat. "They're beginning to see it as a way to breathe better, live lighter, and feel more grounded in a very noisy world." Though he also believes a lot of it is driven by stress, he adds it's also fuelled by curiosity because of people wanting more peace, more meaning. "Thankfully, technology has made it easier to access even the most ancient of practices with just a tap," Shashi says.

The Rise of Yoga Startups

India's yoga and meditation space is also expanding through startups. People are focusing more on complete well-being, companies are offering wellness programs, and technology is making it easier for users to access yoga. The market is expected to grow 1.8X over the next decade, offering an absolute opportunity of INR 23,800 crore.

Shashi also believes there is immense potential for growth when it comes to yoga startups. "There's space for every kind of startup from hardcore tech platforms to beautifully handcrafted retreat spaces. What I love most is that founders are no longer just 'building a business,' they're building a way of life. The growth will be rooted in authenticity, people want real. So the more heart, the better," he says.

The Next Five Years

When asked about key changes expected in the Indian yoga and meditation services industry over the next five years, Shashi shares, "We're moving from classes to communities. From instructors to experiences. I think the next five years will be less about how flexible you are and more about how connected you feel to yourself, to others, to nature. We'll see more hyper-personalisation, tech-driven solutions, and also a return to deeper practices like pranayama, kriyas, and dhyana not just as buzzwords but lived practices. And, hopefully, a lot more joy along the way."

He also hopes that the startup ecosystem will revive the Vedic lifestyle, which goes far beyond just yoga exercises. "I really hope so. Yoga is only one petal in this beautiful flower called the Vedic lifestyle. There's so much wisdom from how we eat, sleep, speak, think. Startups that can respectfully revive these practices without preaching, that can meet people where they are—that's where the magic lies. It's not about going back in time, it's about bringing ancient wisdom into modern life," he notes.

AI's Role in Ancient Practices

Where does artificial intelligence stand in a practice that is thousands of years old? Shashi says, "AI is a tool, not the teacher. But it can be a really, really smart tool. It can help personalise, democratise, and scale access to yoga and wellness in ways we couldn't imagine before. But the soul of yoga is still human. AI can guide you through a session, sure. But your breath, your journey that's all you. And I think that's beautiful."