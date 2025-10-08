The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nexus Venture Partners Leads USD 4.5 Mn Round for The Medical Travel Company

The Medical Travel Company, founded by Dineout alumni Ankit Mehrotra and Sahil Jain, has secured USD 4.5 million in a seed funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners.

The round also included contributions from Kriscore Capital and international cricketers Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and KL Rahul through their athlete-led investment group 4CAST.

Additional participation came from angel investors such as Sriharsha Majety, Abhishek Goyal, Ritesh Malik, Manish Vij, Arjun Vaidya, 1947 Rise Fund, and Peercheque.

The funding will support the company's expansion in India and the UK, enhance its digital patient management platform, and strengthen clinical partnerships. Over the next three to four years, the company intends to extend its services to the US, Canada, Australia, and Europe.

The Medical Travel Company provides UK patients with access to high-quality medical treatment in India, offering services that include UK medical oversight, care in accredited hospitals, post-surgery insurance valid in the UK, and comprehensive support covering travel, rehabilitation, and concierge assistance.

Through a combination of technology, patient-focused service, and international healthcare expertise, the platform aims to deliver seamless cross-border care. Transparent pricing, reliable aftercare, and continuous doctor oversight are central to its approach, which seeks to make medical travel more accessible and trustworthy for patients seeking treatment abroad.

ZillOut Raises INR 2.75 Cr in Seed Round

Bengaluru-based startup ZillOut has secured INR 2.75 crore in a seed funding round, led by existing investor Jindagi Live Angel Fund along with other angel investors.

Co-founder Anshul Jhawar also participated in the round, bringing the company's total funding raised to INR 4.35 crore to date.

Founded in 2022 by Gaurav Sharma and Nayan Mishra, ZillOut operates an AI platform designed to enhance real-world experiences at venues. The platform integrates venue operations infrastructure with AI-driven guest intelligence to optimise operations and provide personalised experiences.

The startup aims to address challenges in India's fragmented going-out ecosystem, where many venues rely on a mix of POS systems, spreadsheets, booking apps, and third-party promoters. This often leads to slow operations, scattered data, unnoticed revenue losses, and difficulties in managing high-value guests.

ZillOut's platform follows a three-layer model comprising infrastructure, data, and distribution, all unified through AI to improve the end-to-end going-out experience. The company intends to expand its operations to Dubai and Southeast Asia.

According to the startup, it has onboarded over 150 venues across 20 cities, including Goa, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Gurugram. The platform has handled transactions worth over INR 80 crore, facilitated more than six lakh verified guest entries, and processed over 50,000 online bookings while helping venues save more than INR 2 crore in potential revenue leakage.

The newly raised funds will be directed toward scaling AI and automation capabilities, developing technology, expanding the business, strengthening marketing efforts, and supporting other operational needs, ZillOut stated in a press release.