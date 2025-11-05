The Policy Exchange Raises $1.5 Million in Series B Funding According to a press release, the funds raised will be used towards its technology infrastructure, building an organizational structure, and driving market awareness.

Freepik

The Policy Exchange (TPE), a company at the intersection of insurance and finance, has raised USD 1.5 million in Series B funding led by True Blue Holding, VLS Finance, and 1Crowd, along with participation from a group of angel investors. Sumit Goel from Alps Financial Consultants and Amesh Bansal from Aspire AD Astra Advisors were the investment bankers facilitating the deal.

TPE said the funding round marks a key step in TPE's mission to reshape life insurance in India and move it beyond a passive safety net to an active, value-driven financial instrument. According to a press release, the funds raised will be used towards its technology infrastructure, building an organizational structure, and driving market awareness.

Tarun Bahri, Co-Founder - CEO of The Policy Exchange, "At The Policy Exchange, we're reimagining how people view insurance and investments — not as obligations, but as opportunities to unlock value and liquidity. Our journey so far has been about turning ideas into impact. This funding validates our disciplined, customer-first approach and will enable us to scale faster, deepen our technology stack, and drive the next phase of growth."

Praveen Trivedi, Director and Board member of The Policy Exchange, added, "The Policy Exchange is solving a real and underserved problem at scale. Their founders bring unmatched experience in financial services and have built a credible business that merges empathy with innovation. We're confident their differentiated model will create long-term value in India's rapidly evolving insurance landscape."
