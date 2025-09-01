Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Lohum's journey began with a simple but powerful realization: the rise of electric vehicles and battery-powered mobility in India. It was an opportunity which couldn't be missed and a challenge which couldn't be ignored. "We saw that as EV adoption accelerated, so did the challenge of battery waste and the need for secure, sustainable access to critical minerals like lithium, cobalt, and nickel. Lohum was founded in 2018 to address battery waste and produce sustainable critical materials, supporting India's energy transition, and reducing dependence on imports via recycling, while ensuring that the promise of EVs truly delivers for people and the planet," said Rajat Verma, Founder and CEO, Lohum.

With advanced recycling and repurposing, batteries are a resource, not a liability. Lohum, doesn't just recycle battery materials—it create a circular ecosystem for EV batteries. The approach is unique: every battery is first tested for second-life use, for powering stationary energy storage before it's ever recycled. "When recycling, our zero-waste, zero-emissions process recovers battery-grade critical minerals at high purity, feeding them right back into the EV value chain, including Cathode Active Material for NMC, LFC, LCO, LMFP, among a growing list. This means less mining, lower costs, and a smaller carbon footprint for every electric vehicle on the road. With the right technology and policies, recycled materials could supply up to 40 percent of India's lithium demand by 2035, making EVs not just clean, but truly sustainable."

With a team of highly accomplished professionals- scientists, engineers, and managers, mobilizing Lohum's vision with industry-leading success, the biggest challenge has been to help transform a largely informal battery recycling ecosystem into an organized, scalable industry that can support India's EV and critical material ambitions. The startup is working closely with government, industry, and academia to help formalize the sector, and support downstream industries. Supportive policies like the Battery Waste Management Rules and National Critical Minerals Mission have accelerated the industry's growth.

"Our strategy is rooted in innovation and collaboration. We're expanding our production capacity, forming international partnerships, and continuously investing in technology to stay ahead. We have reached battery-grade high purity and yield levels, at costs 1/3rd to 1/5th those of US or EU recyclers, and on par with the best-in-class Chinese players. This technology leadership positions us and India as a global critical materials partner as a growing number of nations seek to diversify from predominantly Chinese sources," he said.

Lohum aims to scale 20-30 times, with new manufacturing facilities and expanded global partnerships. Its goal is to help India become a global leader in sustainable battery materials, powering the world's transition to electric mobility and energy storage. "As the EV space matures, we envision a future where every battery is part of a circular economy," he concluded.

