The fresh funds will be used to propel the brand's global expansion, product innovation, and omnichannel growth.

The Sock Street, a Gurugram-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) lifestyle brand, has secured a strategic investment from Knit World Inc, retaining a valuation of USD 1 million.

The funding amount remains undisclosed, but the capital will be used to propel the brand's global expansion, product innovation, and omnichannel growth.

Founded in 2024 by media entrepreneur Shobhit Gaur, The Sock Street has quickly gained traction for transforming socks from a basic necessity into a bold fashion statement. Led by CEO Udit Mayor and Chief Brand Officer Saurabh Srivastava, the brand is carving a niche with its vibrant collections that blend pop culture, luxury, and sustainability.

"This new funding is a testament to our team's relentless pursuit of excellence and the growing trust our investors and customers have placed in our vision," said Founder Shobhit Gaur. "We are excited to accelerate our journey towards making socks a global symbol of self-expression and sustainability."

The funds will enable The Sock Street to double down on product R&D, enhance design-led innovation, and establish a strong presence in international markets. Plans include opening 500 dark stores across India and curating hyper-local, immersive retail experiences.

"Our ambition is to take this homegrown brand to the world stage," said CEO Udit Mayor. "We're focused on elevating our omnichannel experience and captivating the Gen Z and millennial demographic with bold, fashion-forward socks and artist collaborations."

CBO Saurabh Srivastava added, "Raising funds at a USD 1 million valuation is a proud milestone. It strengthens our supply chain, accelerates our sustainability mission, and expands our footprint globally."

Backers Anuj Dhingra and Manu Gulati, Partners at Knit World Inc., shared their enthusiasm: "We believe in The Sock Street's disruptive potential and the team's clarity of vision. We're thrilled to support their journey in reshaping lifestyle essentials."

From quirky pop-culture prints to eco-conscious luxury designs, The Sock Street is redefining how India — and soon the world — steps out in style.