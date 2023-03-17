The Workspace Guardian: May Ellen Pierce

The healthy co-obsession over the startup began in 2013 when May Pierce bumped into Aman Singh. Calling it one of the most blessed things to happen to her, the duo started Insane by hiring the first batch of team members in a small unpainted, walls-clipping-off room. And the rest is history.

A teen with a butterfly tattoo on her neck wanting to take up Judo or Basketball as a profession was a young May Ellen Pierce for you. "I thought that this was the dream, and never did I think of going into the 'corporate world'," Pierce shares. Who is she now? An entrepreneur obsessed with building a people-first marketing organisation, someone obsessed with building Insane Marketers.

The healthy co-obsession over the startup began in 2013 when the La Martiniere Girls' College alumnus bumped into Aman Singh. Calling it one of the most blessed things to happen to her, the duo started Insane by hiring the first batch of team members in a small unpainted, walls-clipping-off room. And the rest is history. "6 years later, here we are with an empire full of creatively-inclined, data-driven, and insane-minded people, working from every corner of India to make Insane Marketers, India's leading marketing agency for coaches & trainers," she recalls. Their first big break came with Mama Earth in 2018, where they scaled its revenue monthly revenue by 10x. Other notable clients include Vadham Tea, Kama Ayurveda, MCaffine, and Dot&key.

In 2021, Pierce and Singh decided to be more focused by working with only impact-driven coaches as it matched her thought of "Impacting lives through education". While building Insane, she realised that the workplace environment impacted not only a company's results but also an employee's life. So, she switched to becoming the Head of the People department and began humanising the workplace and running a people-driven company.

"Over the last decade, I have built a team of extraordinary minds that has impacted 10+ million's life," she added. In FY 2022, Insane generated an impressive revenue number and aims to touch a 100 Cr in revenues in the next three years. As the brand grows and expands, Pierce will continue her mission to "Humanise Workspace & I Aim To Build India's Most Progressive People First Organisation".
