Thesys Raises USD 4 Mn Funding to Revolutionise AI User Experiences With the raised funds, the startup aims to bridge the gap between AI agents and user experience, offering a visual collaboration tool designed to help businesses ideate, visualise, and scale intelligent experiences.

[L-R] Parikshit Deshmukh & Rabi Shanker Guha, Co-founders of Thesys

Artificial intelligence (AI) software platform Thesys has secured USD 4 million in seed funding, led by Together Fund with participation from 8VC.

With the raised funds, the startup aims to bridge the gap between AI agents and user experience, offering a visual collaboration tool designed to help businesses ideate, visualise, and scale intelligent experiences.

Thesys, founded in 2024 by Rabi Shanker Guha and Parikshit Deshmukh, provides tools for designing, visualising, and prototyping AI applications. These tools simplify the process of creating AI agents, allowing businesses to plan and test their designs before full-scale implementation.

The company claims that it is already collaborating with 12 companies, positioning itself as a key player in the AI-driven user experience space.

"The way we engage with technology is changing faster than ever. Static interfaces simply don't meet the demands of today's AI capabilities," said Parikshit Deshmukh, co-founder of Thesys. "At Thesys, we're building tools that make it possible for businesses to adapt and thrive in this new era. This evolution is not just about functionality, it's about unlocking the full potential of AI-driven interactions and delivering unparalleled user experiences."

Rabi Shanker Guha, also co-founder of Thesys, highlighted the company's vision for the future, stating, "We're building the frontend infrastructure for the future of AI. Our platform allows teams to launch dynamic, AI-driven interfaces, delivering high-quality experiences 4x faster. This approach accelerates go-to-market timelines and gives businesses an edge with adaptive, engaging user experiences."

Thesys is pioneering a concept known as 'Generative UI,' where interfaces are designed to adapt to each user's behavior and preferences. The company's platform is set to launch a UI SDK (software development kit), allowing developers to integrate Generative UI into their applications seamlessly. The general availability (GA) of the product is planned for the next quarter, positioning Thesys as a go-to toolkit for businesses looking to stay ahead in the AI revolution.

Manav Garg, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Together Fund, said, "The future of AI relies as much on intuitive, adaptive interfaces as it does on backend capabilities. Thesys's vision aligns perfectly with Together Fund's mission to support founders redefining the user experience. We are excited to help them transform the role of design and development tools for the next generation of AI applications."

Bhaskar Ghosh, partner at 8VC, echoed the sentiment, emphasising Thesys's transformative impact on UI design workflows. "Their Generative UI approach aligns with our commitment to investing in technologies that drive innovation in user experiences. We are excited to support Thesys in redefining how businesses interact with their customers."
