The company has said that the fresh funds will be utilised towards customer acquisition, product category expansion, and strengthening supply-chain capabilities.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Thimblerr, a full-stack technology-driven fashion supply-chain platform, has raised USD 1.4 million in a bridge round with participation from Inflection Point Ventures, 3one4 Capital, Mount Judi Ventures, Venture Catalysts, and We Founder Circle.

The company has said that the fresh funds will be utilised towards customer acquisition, product category expansion, and strengthening supply-chain capabilities.

According to Thimblerr, its platform has reduced lead times from nearly 180 days to just 30-60 days and has enabled the creation of over 3,000 designs every month. Thimblerr currently works with more than 12 major clients in India, including Tata Trent, USPA, Snitch, and The Souled Store.

Mitesh Shah, Co-founder, IPV, says, "In today's fast-paced world, keeping up with the latest trends and expediting the manufacturing process are essential for any brand looking to enter the market and stay competitive. However, it becomes nearly impossible for companies to manage the entire design–manufacturing supply chain by themselves. With Thimblerr, brands can design, source, prototype, and manufacture garments quickly, efficiently, and sustainably, using their tech-first approach. Making them a dependable go-to partner for fashion brands."

Bangalore-based Thimblerr was co-founded by Piyush Jalan and Rishav Papneja in 2022.

Piyush Jalan, Co-founder, Thimblerr, says, "Thimblerr's partnership with IPV has been an important part of our journey. Our objective is to reshape India's fast fashion manufacturing ecosystem by bringing speed, transparency, and reliability into the whole process. We're building a single platform to connect global brands with trusted Indian manufacturers, enabling faster production with increased efficiency. We will look toward leveraging technology to make operations simpler and create real value for both the brands and suppliers. We see Thimblerr as one step toward making India a global hub for fast fashion manufacturing."