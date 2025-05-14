The fresh capital will be deployed to accelerate product innovation, scale operations, and enhance the platform's AI engine that delivers bias-free, skill-driven, and faster hiring outcomes for enterprises.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Third Bracket, a next-generation smart hiring platform, has raised close to INR 5 crore in seed funding from a group of high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) at a substantial valuation.

The fresh capital will be deployed to accelerate product innovation, scale operations, and enhance the platform's AI engine that delivers bias-free, skill-driven, and faster hiring outcomes for enterprises.

The funds will further fuel Third Bracket's mission to radically transform recruitment by eliminating inefficiencies, reducing hiring timelines, and improving the overall quality of hires. The company aims to meet growing demand from sectors like fintech and IT, where it already partners with several unicorns and mid-sized enterprises.

Chhandan Chakraborty, Co-Founder of Third Bracket, said, "We didn't start Third Bracket to just tweak the hiring process—we started it to rebuild it from the ground up. Talent is a company's biggest differentiator, yet the way we hire is still riddled with inefficiencies, bias and guesswork. This funding allows us to double down on our vision of intelligent, inclusive and fast hiring—designed for modern teams."

Founded in 2023 by Chhandan Chakraborty and Nihar Bose, Third Bracket was born out of the belief that traditional hiring systems fail to serve the needs of a modern, AI-led business environment. The platform offers an advanced SaaS solution embedded with an AI engine that manages end-to-end recruitment—from resume authentication and skill assessment to cultural fitment and predictive insights.

Beyond hiring, Third Bracket also supports organisations in skill mapping, upskilling, and workforce development through smart gap analysis and profiling tools. With a strong focus on data, technology, and strategy, Third Bracket is redefining how companies build and manage future-ready teams.