Third Bracket Raises INR 5 Cr from HNIs to Transform AI-Driven Hiring The fresh capital will be deployed to accelerate product innovation, scale operations, and enhance the platform's AI engine that delivers bias-free, skill-driven, and faster hiring outcomes for enterprises.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Chhandan Chakraborty, Co-Founder of Third Bracket

Third Bracket, a next-generation smart hiring platform, has raised close to INR 5 crore in seed funding from a group of high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) at a substantial valuation.

The fresh capital will be deployed to accelerate product innovation, scale operations, and enhance the platform's AI engine that delivers bias-free, skill-driven, and faster hiring outcomes for enterprises.

The funds will further fuel Third Bracket's mission to radically transform recruitment by eliminating inefficiencies, reducing hiring timelines, and improving the overall quality of hires. The company aims to meet growing demand from sectors like fintech and IT, where it already partners with several unicorns and mid-sized enterprises.

Chhandan Chakraborty, Co-Founder of Third Bracket, said, "We didn't start Third Bracket to just tweak the hiring process—we started it to rebuild it from the ground up. Talent is a company's biggest differentiator, yet the way we hire is still riddled with inefficiencies, bias and guesswork. This funding allows us to double down on our vision of intelligent, inclusive and fast hiring—designed for modern teams."

Founded in 2023 by Chhandan Chakraborty and Nihar Bose, Third Bracket was born out of the belief that traditional hiring systems fail to serve the needs of a modern, AI-led business environment. The platform offers an advanced SaaS solution embedded with an AI engine that manages end-to-end recruitment—from resume authentication and skill assessment to cultural fitment and predictive insights.

Beyond hiring, Third Bracket also supports organisations in skill mapping, upskilling, and workforce development through smart gap analysis and profiling tools. With a strong focus on data, technology, and strategy, Third Bracket is redefining how companies build and manage future-ready teams.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Marketing

Why Business Growth Today Demands More Than Just Traditional Marketing

Today's CMOs are growth architects focused on creating coherence and driving business success from within.

By Jason Greenwood
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Business News

IBM Replaced Hundreds of HR Workers With AI, According to Its CEO

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the move led to more hiring in other areas.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Adopt AI Raises USD 6 Mn Led by Elevation Capital to Power Agentic Interfaces

Foster Ventures, Powerhouse Ventures, Darkmode Ventures, and several prominent angel investors also backed the seed funding round.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Ant Group Sells Additional 4% Stake in Paytm for INR 2,103 Cr, Trims Holding to 5.85%

Over the past decade, Alibaba and Ant Financial have injected a total of USD 851 million into Paytm, underlining their long‐term interest in India's fast‐growing digital‐payments market.

By Entrepreneur Staff