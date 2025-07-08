This Is a Mobility Revolution: Nitin Gadkari Outlines Ambitious Overhaul of India's Transport System Gadkari laid out a sweeping roadmap that includes electric rapid transit systems, hyperloop corridors, ropeways, cable buses, and funicular railways, particularly aimed at making difficult terrains more accessible

By Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur India

BJP Website

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has announced an ambitious vision to transform India's transportation network through advanced technologies and environmentally sustainable solutions. Gadkari laid out a sweeping roadmap that includes electric rapid transit systems, hyperloop corridors, ropeways, cable buses, and funicular railways, particularly aimed at making difficult terrains more accessible.

"This is a mobility revolution," Gadkari told PTI. "We're not only focusing on big cities but also bringing advanced transport to rural and hilly regions." He said 360 ropeway and funicular railway projects are currently in the pipeline, with work underway at 60 sites, including the pilgrimage town of Kedarnath. Funicular railways, which operate like a hybrid between elevators and trains on steep gradients, are seen as critical to improving connectivity in mountainous regions. The cost of these projects ranges from INR 200 crore to INR 5,000 crore.

The minister also reiterated the government's aggressive push on highway expansion and green mobility. According to Gadkari, the national highway network has increased by 60 per cent, from 91,287 km in 2013-14 to over 1.46 lakh km, as of now. He confirmed plans to convert 25,000 km of two-lane highways into four-lane routes, and said his target remains constructing 100 km of roads per day. High-Speed Corridors, which stood at just 93 km in 2014, have expanded to 2,474 km.

Reducing India's high logistics cost is another key priority. "Our goal is to bring logistics cost down from 14 per cent of GDP to 9 per cent by the end of this year," he said. Lower transport costs are expected to boost trade efficiency and industrial competitiveness.

On the energy front, Gadkari said 11 automakers, including Tata Motors, Mahindra, Hyundai, and Toyota, have committed to developing vehicles with flex-fuel engines capable of running on ethanol, methanol, and other biofuels. The government sees this as a vital step toward curbing India's annual INR 22 lakh crore fuel import bill and reducing fossil fuel dependency.

Gadkari also discussed a pilot project in Nagpur involving a 135-seater electric bus designed for high-speed intercity travel. The bus, featuring airline-style amenities, will travel at up to 125 km/h and be equipped with rapid-charging facilities. If successful, similar electric buses will be introduced on high-demand routes like Delhi-Chandigarh, Mumbai-Pune, and Bengaluru-Chennai.

India's urban centres, too, are part of the overhaul. Gadkari confirmed that cities like Delhi and Bengaluru are being considered for pilot projects involving hyperloop systems, Metrino pod taxis, and pillar-supported rapid transport. "Technology and capital are both flowing in," he said. "We are preparing India for a transport revolution."

In response to environmental concerns, the government has launched roadside afforestation efforts, aiming to plant up to 25 crore trees along national highways. Gadkari said a "tree bank" is also being developed in coordination with the Ministry of Environment to facilitate tree transplantation and ensure every felled tree is replaced with five new ones.

For road safety, Gadkari highlighted the deployment of AI-driven monitoring systems, drone surveillance, and precast construction materials. New three-foot-high barriers are being installed, and 670 roadside amenities are under development to improve conditions for travelers.

"In the coming year, Indian highways will be at par with US roads in terms of quality," Gadkari said. "We are building the future, one kilometre at a time."
