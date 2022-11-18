This is How Air India Is Gearing Up For a Revamp Under the Tata Group

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In January 2022, The Tata group announced the completion of the transaction for the purchase of Air India from the Government of India. Since then, the company has been spreading its wings to expand its aviation empire. According to a Bloomberg report, the Tata group is considering a plan to consolidate its four airline brands — Air India, Vistara, Air India Express and AirAsia India — under Air India Ltd. The report said the group is also planning to scrap the Vistara Airline, the Singapore Airlines' local affiliate in India.

Pexels

Earlier in November, Air India announced it has signed agreements to complete the acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding in AirAsia India (AAI).

Air India Chief Executive Campbell Wilson last month said the airline will triple its fleet of 113 aircraft over five years, with a significant increase in both narrow and wide-body aircraft.

In order to contribute and help shape the future of the aviation sector, Air India has joined two key industry bodies– in the domestic arena, it has rejoined the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) and regionally, Air India has become the first Indian airline to join the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA), a trade association for scheduled international airlines based in the Asia Pacific region.

In addition to joining FIA and AAPA, Air India maintains membership in the International Air Transport Association (IATA). "India is on the cusp of an aviation boom and, as a leading player, it is the responsibility of Air India to play an active role in helping realize this potential. Membership of FIA and AAPA, along with our existing role in IATA, allows us to work together with our domestic and international peers, as well as other stakeholders, to address issues for consumer, industry, national and international benefit," said Campbell Wilson, CEO and MD, Air India.

Air India is a member of Star Alliance, the largest global airline consortium. After 69 years as a government-owned enterprise, Air India and Air India Express were welcomed back into the Tata group in January 2022.