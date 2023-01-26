This Startup Is Solving Multiple Construction Hurdles Through A Unified Platform

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Noida-based Trezi provides a virtual reality platform for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. Its founders, Gautam and Tithi Tewari, built the startup using their personal experiences of struggling with gaps in design communication, mismatch of expectations with clients and product selection issues in their career as architects.

"The whole ecosystem around immersive tech is in itself very new. So building this platform entailed many a challenge: for instance, finding the right team to believe in the vision; bringing the right tech leadership together for the long haul; and so on. Even introducing a new tech intervention to the AEC industry was an uphill task but thankfully we got some great names (Godrej, NCRTC, GMR, St Gobain, The White Teak Company, etc.) on board very early in our journey, which kept the team's conviction levels high," explains Gautam Tewari, co-founder and director, Trezi.

Funding, however, not that big of an initial hiccup, claims Tewari. Earlier this month, Trezi raised over $2 million in a Series A round, with participation from investors such as World V, YourNest Venture Capital, Auxano Capital and She Capital, among others. The company intends to use the funds to accelerate its platform development in metaverse and other geographies, said a statement.

According Tewari, immersive play (VR/AR/MR) has seen an uptake in recent years but there still is a serious lack of tangible solutions that solve real-world problems: "Methods of design communication and product selection in the AEC industry are nearly obsolete. India traditionally lags behind in tech adoption, though internationally immersive technologies have started making a meaningful impact."

He argues that though within the AEC industry, there are visualization products as well as product discovery platforms, there is no one platform where design visualization, communication and product selection needs are addressed. "Trezi does that and that is what sets it apart. World over, creating tangible and meaningful metaverse-related solutions is a big, open race. If Trezi plays this well, it may well emerge as one of the winners," claims Tewari.

With its latest fundraise, the startup plans to enter international locations, emphasising the universality of the problem that it is trying to solve: immersive solutions for design collaboration and communication.