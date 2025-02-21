Thomas Cook and Partners Launch AI-Based Travel Assistant 'Dhruv' The launch comes at a time when India's business travel sector is experiencing growth, projected to reach USD 20 billion by 2030 from its current valuation of USD 10.6 billion

Thomas Cook (India) Limited and its subsidiary SOTC Travel, in collaboration with LTIMindtree, Voicing.AI, and Fairfax Digital Services, have introduced Dhruv, an AI-powered travel assistant designed to support business travelers. Dhruv is described as an agentic AI, meaning it can process information independently and make recommendations. It supports over 20 languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Spanish, and German, and can interpret various data formats such as text, images, and videos.

The AI system is available at all hours and is designed to assist with tasks such as booking modifications, cancellations, and itinerary planning. It also includes sentiment analysis features to recognize tone and adjust responses accordingly.

The launch comes at a time when India's business travel sector is experiencing growth, projected to reach USD 20 billion by 2030 from its current valuation of USD 10.6 billion. The increasing complexity of business travel logistics has created a demand for more automated and responsive systems.

"Innovation and customer-centricity are at the core of everything we do at the Thomas Cook India Group. Reiterating our pursuit of driving transformative change through technology, we are proud to announce our collaboration with LTIMindtree and Voicing.AI to build the first agentic voice-enabled, generative-AI voice solution that reimagines business travel by integrating cutting-edge technology with human empathy," said Madhavan Menon, Executive Chairman of Thomas Cook (India) Limited.

Sanjay Tugnait, President & CEO of Fairfax Digital Services, noted that the platform is aimed at improving customer engagement and operational efficiency. "Dhruv is quite literally The North Star of innovation in digital client experiences, that is planned to deliver transformative business benefits by enhancing customer engagement, streamlining operations, and providing seamless 24/7 support. Designed for efficiency and scalability, Dhruv will empower businesses to deliver hyper-personalized, empathetic, and data-rich experiences."

Venu Lambu, CEO, LTIMindtree, added, "Dhruv will be an agentic AI-driven interface that is human-like and acts seamlessly with customers and booking systems, to plan actions, make decisions, and handle specific user-defined queries in real-time. We are confident that this offering, powered by Voicing.AI, when it is rolled out, will revolutionize business travel for customers across the globe."

Dhruv has been developed to work alongside customer relationship management (CRM) tools, booking systems, and other databases to simplify travel management. The platform's developers state that it is designed to enhance efficiency by reducing response times and improving customer service interactions.
