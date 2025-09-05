India has to build its own solutions instead of depending entirely on foreign technology, says Mitesh M. Khapra

In the Artificial Intelligence category, Time100 magazine highlighted global icons like Elon Musk, Sam Altman, Jensen Huang, and Mark Zuckerberg. What made the list notable for India, though, was the inclusion of Mitesh M. Khapra, an associate professor at IIT Madras, recognised for his pioneering work in developing AI for Indian languages.

Khapra also teaches at the Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI and leads the AI4Bharat research lab. The lab focuses on creating datasets, models, and tools for India's many languages. For him, the problem has always been clear. "The reason Indian language technology is behind English is because we do not have enough data for Indian languages," he shared with TIME.

To deal with this, Khapra and his team carried out one of the largest data collection efforts in the country. They went to nearly 500 districts, recording voices of people across different educational and social backgrounds. The aim was to capture the diversity of India's 22 official languages. These recordings later became open-source datasets that are now widely used by startups working on speech and language technology.

The lab's work also connects to government efforts. AI4Bharat supplies the majority of the data for Bhashini, the government's program that allows citizens to access digital services in their own languages. Its models have already been put into use, helping the Supreme Court translate documents and creating voice bots that farmers can call to report subsidy-related problems.

Beyond dependence

Most global AI systems perform well in English and some major Indian languages like Hindi or Bengali, but they fall short when it comes to others. Khapra argues that India has to build its own solutions instead of depending entirely on foreign technology. AI4Bharat has partnered with Sarvam AI, a startup founded by former members of the lab, to work on India's first government-backed foundation model. Khapra acknowledges that it may not be as advanced as Western models initially, but he calls it essential for India's independence in technology.

Impact on research

Khapra also sees a shift in the academic landscape. A decade ago, most PhD students in India who worked on language technology focused on English. Now, with these datasets available, more students are taking up Indian language research. "I see a shift, now Indian students are working on Indian problems," explained Khapra.

Over the years, Khapra's work has been recognised through awards like the NASSCOM AI Game Changer Award (2021), IIT Madras Young Faculty Recognition Award (2019), and research fellowships from Google, Microsoft, and IBM. But the bigger outcome of his work may be the way it is helping shape both industry and academia in India to focus on local needs.