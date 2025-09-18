Together Fund and Z47 Lead USD 5.5 Mn Round in SaaS Startup Scalekit The round also saw participation from angel investors Adam Frankl, Oliver Jay, and Jagadeesh Kunda.

Scalekit

Scalekit, a SaaS startup, has secured USD 5.5 million in a seed funding round led by Together Fund and Z47, with participation from angel investors such as Adam Frankl, Oliver Jay, and Jagadeesh Kunda.

Founded by Satya Devarakonda alongside a group of former Freshworks engineers, Scalekit is developing modular infrastructure solutions tailored for SaaS and AI-first teams. Its product suite includes MCP Auth for agentic servers, Agent Actions for secure API calls with consent and revocation, and modern authentication tools equipped with enterprise-ready features such as single sign-on and SCIM.

Unlike monolithic platforms, the company provides an à-la-carte approach, enabling developers to adopt only the components they require.

The founding team previously built Freshworks' internal authentication platform, which today supports more than 50,000 businesses and over two million users. Drawing from this experience, Scalekit aims to simplify how SaaS teams deliver secure and scalable authentication.

The startup is positioning itself as a foundational player in authentication for AI-native applications. With emerging protocols like the Model Context Protocol exposing application functions to agents, traditional identity systems are proving inadequate.

Scalekit claims that its solutions are already being adopted by startups including Hubbl, Sifthub, Fello, Unstract, Tiphaus, and Aerchain, helping them transition agentic workflows from prototypes to production.
