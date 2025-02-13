You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Toonsutra Secures USD 3.2 Mn Funding to Expand Digital Comics Revolution

Webtoon platform Toonsutra has raised USD 3.2 million in a seed funding round led by Holtzbrinck Publishing Group, with participation from GMJP, T-Accelerate, Google, and Graphic India. The funding will fuel its expansion in India's growing digital comics and webtoon market.

Toonsutra offers a diverse range of content in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, bringing over 3,100 titles and 500,000 episodes to Indian audiences.

"With over two million downloads and growing, Toonsutra has shown that Indian audiences are ready to embrace a new era of digital fandom and storytelling. As a lifelong comic book fan and creator, I'm thrilled to bring the best comics and webtoons from around the world into India's local languages for the very first time," said Toonsutra Co-founder and Chairman, Sharad Devarajan.

"This is an incredible opportunity to introduce millions across the country to the transformative power of this medium," Devarajan said.

With this investment, Toonsutra is set to redefine India's digital storytelling landscape.

Anscer Robotics Secures USD 2 Mn Funding Led by Info Edge Ventures

Deeptech startup Anscer Robotics has raised USD 2 million in a seed round led by Info Edge Ventures to accelerate its research, expand product lines, and scale operations globally.

Founded in 2020 by Ribin Mathew, Ebin Sunny, Raghu Venkatesh, and Brijesh CA, Anscer Robotics develops autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) designed for warehouses, factories, and logistics hubs. Its flagship robots, including pallet movers, tuggers, conveyors, and lifters, can carry up to two tonnes and are already deployed across 15 enterprise customers in the US, India, Singapore, and Japan.

Ribin Mathew, CEO and Co-founder of Anscer Robotics, said, "This investment not only provides us with the capital to accelerate our product development and market expansion but also brings on board a partner with deep industry knowledge and a vast network. We are excited to leverage this support to further our mission of making advanced robotics accessible to businesses of all sizes."

The company offers its solutions via both direct purchase and a Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, aiming to make cutting-edge robotics accessible to businesses of all sizes.

Bambinos.Live Secures INR 1 Cr from Shark Tank Investors to Scale AI-Enabled Learning

Online English tutoring platform Bambinos.Live, which appeared on Shark Tank India Season 4, has raised INR 1 crore from Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, and Ritesh Aggarwal. The funding will be used to enhance product offerings, strengthen technology, and expand marketing efforts.

A key focus is Bambinos Doodle, an AI-enabled camera that live-streams a child's writing to their teacher for instant feedback, aimed at improving critical thinking, language proficiency, and academic performance. The startup is also refining its curriculum to deliver best-in-class learning experiences.

Co-founder and CEO Ashish Gupta said, "Having three Sharks on board is a powerful validation of our vision. Their expertise will help us scale faster and strengthen our roadmap." Founded in 2021 by Gupta and Gaurav Brar, Bambinos.Live aims to bridge English learning gaps among Indian children.

With 10X revenue growth in three years, 15% EBITDA margins, and an ambition to hit INR 100 crore ARR by Dec 2025, Bambinos.Live is a rising leader in India's INR 10 billion online tutoring market. The platform previously raised USD 500K in a pre-seed round from angel investors.