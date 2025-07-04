Zoho doubling down on deep tech R&D from Kerala and Google launching cutting-edge AI tools for Indian creators. Meanwhile, companies like Microsoft and Meta are redefining their strategies to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving AI landscape

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

From strategic acquisitions and talent reshuffles to premium AI offerings and rural tech expansions, the past week has been packed with developments shaping the future of intelligent systems. Indian tech is also in the spotlight, with Zoho doubling down on deep tech R&D from Kerala and Google launching cutting-edge AI tools for Indian creators. Meanwhile, companies like Microsoft and Meta are redefining their strategies to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving AI landscape.

Here's a roundup of the most important updates you need to know.

Zoho Expands Deep Tech Footprint in Kerala, Acquires Asimov Robotics

Zoho Corporation has inaugurated a new R&D campus in Kottarakkara, Kerala, aimed at strengthening its AI and robotics research. In a strategic move, it also acquired Kochi-based Asimov Robotics and partnered with the Kerala Startup Mission to further local innovation under its Product Studio initiative.

"Our Kottarakkara office will be dedicated to enhancing our R&D projects in various fields starting with AI and Robotics. Apart from our own work in these fields, we also will be collaborating with like-minded deep tech organisations to further amplify our efforts," said Shailesh Davey, CEO and Co-founder, Zoho Corp.

"This collaboration with Zoho would be a significant step in strengthening Kerala's local ecosystems by enabling intellectual property creation, product research, and development from rural areas. The Zoho campus at Kottarakkara, currently nearing completion, stands as a pilot model for this transformative approach," said Balagopal.

This move will nurture local talent and drive IP creation from rural India. Zoho has already hired 40 employees through its local upskilling programme.

Meta Taps Safe Superintelligence Founder for AI Dream Team

In a major AI hiring coup, Meta has on boarded Daniel Gross, co-founder of Safe Superintelligence to help build its next-gen superintelligence products. Gross joins Meta's newly formed Superintelligence Labs alongside former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman and Scale AI's Alexandr Wang. As Meta intensifies its AI arms race, Zuckerberg is reportedly offering nine-figure compensation packages to lure top AI talent from OpenAI, DeepMind, and Anthropic.

Perplexity Launches USD 200/Month 'Max' Tier for Power Users

Perplexity has introduced Perplexity Max, a new ultra-premium subscription tier priced at USD 200/month, targeting its most demanding users. The new plan offers access to top-tier AI models and enhanced toolsets, positioning it alongside OpenAI's and Google's elite offerings. The move reflects a broader industry trend of monetising cutting-edge AI capabilities for enterprise and pro-level creators.

Google Veo 3 Lands in India via Gemini App

Google has rolled out its AI-powered video generation model, Veo 3, for Indian users through the Gemini App. With the ability to create 8-second videos from text or images and add voice, music, and realistic effects, Veo 3 empowers creators across education, marketing, and entertainment. It also features dual watermarking (visible and invisible) for content traceability, ensuring responsible AI use.

Microsoft Lays Off 9,000, Replaces Sales Staff with AI Engineers



In a sweeping restructure, Microsoft is laying off nearly 9,000 employees, with many traditional sales roles being replaced by technically skilled "solutions engineers." This marks a shift towards a more hands-on, demo-driven sales approach as the company pivots to become "the Frontier AI Firm." Microsoft is also consolidating its solution areas from six to three: AI Business Solutions, Cloud & AI Platforms, and Security, reflecting its growing AI focus.