Toy Brand Gubbachhi and Event Tech Platform Ticket9 Raises Fresh Funds The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Team of Gubbachhi and Ticket9

Toy Brand Gubbachhi Raises Pre-Seed Funding

Toy brand Gubbachhi has announced the raising of an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed funding round from the D2C Insider Super Angels Fund.

The startup plans to utilise the funds to enhance its operations, expand product offerings, and strengthen its community of Indian parents.

Founded in 2023 by Abhijith and Pallavi Shetty, Gubbachhi creates India-inspired educational and cultural toys that encourage learning through play.

Its range includes puzzles, soft toys, and pretend play sets, available through its website, select e-commerce platforms, and limited retail outlets.

The company also aims to introduce new product lines and expand its digital footprint. The investment comes from the D2C Insider Super Angels Fund, supported by leading entrepreneurs including Anupam Mittal, Kunal Bahl, Rohit Bansal, Hitesh Dhingra, and Bhisham Bhateja.

Ticket9 Secures Funding to Expand into Europe

Event tech startup Ticket9 has raised fresh funding from a group of high-net-worth individuals and non-resident Indians.

The amount remains undisclosed. This follows an earlier investment in 2024 from actress Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

The startup plans to use the new capital to expand its operations into Europe, strengthening its position in the global event technology space.

Founded in 2022 by Yazhini Shanmugam and Santhos Premraj, Ticket9 provides a software platform that enables organisers to create, manage, and monetise events.

Its new RSVP-based model allows curated audience engagement and streamlined guest management for both social and professional gatherings.

The startup claims to have powered thousands of events across India and abroad and is now onboarding events in Dubai while preparing to launch its RSVP product in multiple markets.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Bessemer Venture Partners Charts AI Roadmap for India's IT Services Future: Report

The roadmap highlights seven factors that will define a company's success in this evolving landscape: team capability, platform engagement, delivery speed, profit margins, market reach, pricing strategy, and focus area.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Ethisure, Neulife, and Banana Club Raise Early-Stage Funding

The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Thought Leaders

50 Side Hustle Ideas to Make Extra Money in 2025

Do you need some extra cash? Here are 50 side hustles for making money on the side. From freelancing to selling products, find out how to earn extra income today.

By R.L. Adams
Business News

I 'Vibe Coded' an App Using AI — and Got a Working Product in Under 5 Minutes for Free. Here's How I Did It.

Here's how I created a working app for free without writing a single line of code.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Why Indian Edtech Startups are Now Heading for the IPO Route

Industry insiders expect the next 12-24 months to see a handful of listings from established players in higher education, skilling, and professional upskilling segments

By Saumyangi Yadav