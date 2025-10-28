The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

Toy Brand Gubbachhi Raises Pre-Seed Funding

Toy brand Gubbachhi has announced the raising of an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed funding round from the D2C Insider Super Angels Fund.

The startup plans to utilise the funds to enhance its operations, expand product offerings, and strengthen its community of Indian parents.

Founded in 2023 by Abhijith and Pallavi Shetty, Gubbachhi creates India-inspired educational and cultural toys that encourage learning through play.

Its range includes puzzles, soft toys, and pretend play sets, available through its website, select e-commerce platforms, and limited retail outlets.

The company also aims to introduce new product lines and expand its digital footprint. The investment comes from the D2C Insider Super Angels Fund, supported by leading entrepreneurs including Anupam Mittal, Kunal Bahl, Rohit Bansal, Hitesh Dhingra, and Bhisham Bhateja.

Ticket9 Secures Funding to Expand into Europe

Event tech startup Ticket9 has raised fresh funding from a group of high-net-worth individuals and non-resident Indians.

The amount remains undisclosed. This follows an earlier investment in 2024 from actress Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

The startup plans to use the new capital to expand its operations into Europe, strengthening its position in the global event technology space.

Founded in 2022 by Yazhini Shanmugam and Santhos Premraj, Ticket9 provides a software platform that enables organisers to create, manage, and monetise events.

Its new RSVP-based model allows curated audience engagement and streamlined guest management for both social and professional gatherings.

The startup claims to have powered thousands of events across India and abroad and is now onboarding events in Dubai while preparing to launch its RSVP product in multiple markets.