The Series A round was led by Astanor, with participation from existing backers Info Edge and Omnivore.

Tractor Junction, a digital marketplace for farm vehicles and rural mobility services, has raised USD 22.6 million (about INR 200 crore) in a Series A round.

The funding comprises USD 17 million in equity, led by Astanor—an impact fund based in Europe making its first investment in India—and USD 5.6 million in debt, with participation from existing backers Info Edge and Omnivore.

The Rajasthan-based company plans to deploy the fresh capital to enhance its technology platform, widen its geographic footprint, and strengthen its fintech arm.

Founded in 2018 by Rajat Gupta, Shivani Gupta, and Animesh Agarwal, Tractor Junction operates a full-stack ecosystem that supports buying, selling, financing, insuring, and servicing of new and used tractors and agricultural equipment.

It also offers detailed product comparisons and daily agri-news. Over the past three years the company claims to have reported 13-fold revenue growth, and attracted more than 6 crore annual visitors. It has established partnerships with over 50 OEMs across tractors, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers.

To serve the ground realities of rural India, Tractor Junction has set up company-owned outlet stores in 75 cities across 6 states.

Tractor Junction's fintech vertical, called FINJ, launched in January 2024, has already disbursed over INR 1,500 crore in loans through 25 lending partners, the company said.

Rajat Gupta, CEO and Founder of Tractor Junction, said, "For far too long, farmers have been locked out of formal finance and quality vehicle ownership. Through Tractor Junction and FINJ, we're changing that narrative by combining data, technology, and on-ground presence. This has allowed us to bring more than 30,000 farmers into the foray of mechanisation over the last two years. The latest investment allows us to accelerate financial inclusion and bring down the true cost of rural credit."

Tractor Junction faces competition from several other digital platforms in the agri-machinery space, such as TractorGyan and Khetigaadi, which also enable farmers to buy, sell, and finance used tractors. On the lending side, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, a non-bank financier in rural India, remains a strong competitor in providing tractor loans.