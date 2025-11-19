Tractor Junction Raises USD 22.6 Mn in Series A Funding The Series A round was led by Astanor, with participation from existing backers Info Edge and Omnivore.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tractor Junction

Tractor Junction, a digital marketplace for farm vehicles and rural mobility services, has raised USD 22.6 million (about INR 200 crore) in a Series A round.

The funding comprises USD 17 million in equity, led by Astanor—an impact fund based in Europe making its first investment in India—and USD 5.6 million in debt, with participation from existing backers Info Edge and Omnivore.

The Rajasthan-based company plans to deploy the fresh capital to enhance its technology platform, widen its geographic footprint, and strengthen its fintech arm.

Founded in 2018 by Rajat Gupta, Shivani Gupta, and Animesh Agarwal, Tractor Junction operates a full-stack ecosystem that supports buying, selling, financing, insuring, and servicing of new and used tractors and agricultural equipment.

It also offers detailed product comparisons and daily agri-news. Over the past three years the company claims to have reported 13-fold revenue growth, and attracted more than 6 crore annual visitors. It has established partnerships with over 50 OEMs across tractors, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers.

To serve the ground realities of rural India, Tractor Junction has set up company-owned outlet stores in 75 cities across 6 states.

Tractor Junction's fintech vertical, called FINJ, launched in January 2024, has already disbursed over INR 1,500 crore in loans through 25 lending partners, the company said.

Rajat Gupta, CEO and Founder of Tractor Junction, said, "For far too long, farmers have been locked out of formal finance and quality vehicle ownership. Through Tractor Junction and FINJ, we're changing that narrative by combining data, technology, and on-ground presence. This has allowed us to bring more than 30,000 farmers into the foray of mechanisation over the last two years. The latest investment allows us to accelerate financial inclusion and bring down the true cost of rural credit."

Tractor Junction faces competition from several other digital platforms in the agri-machinery space, such as TractorGyan and Khetigaadi, which also enable farmers to buy, sell, and finance used tractors. On the lending side, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, a non-bank financier in rural India, remains a strong competitor in providing tractor loans.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Living

9 Rules of Open-Office Etiquette

When the rules of open-office etiquette are observed, camaraderie, communication and collaboration will ensue.

By Jacqueline Whitmore
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

PhysicsWallah Makes Strong Debut on BSE & NSE, Shares Surge over 42%

PhysicsWallah shares debuted at INR 143.10 on the BSE, representing a 31 per cent premium over the issue price of INR 109 at the upper band, and at INR 145 on the NSE, a 33 per cent increase from the issue price.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

5 Initiatives Powering Financial Independence for Women in Tier II & III India

Women in Tier II and III India gain financial independence through government schemes and fintech initiatives offering credit, skills, property ownership, digital literacy, and entrepreneurship support.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

Employee Motivation Has to Be More Than 'a Pat on the Back'

Accountability leads to ownership, which improves the connection between employees and their work.

By Heather R. Huhman
Starting a Business

Small Business Owners On Entrepreneurial Challenges And Strategies

Three entrepreneurs from Yelp x Luminary's Fellowship program discuss their strategies for overcoming small business challenges in a demanding entrepreneurial landscape.

By Emily Washcovick