Mumbai-based trade finance firm CapitalXB has secured USD 15 million in a mix of debt and equity to strengthen its lending capacity and upgrade its technology infrastructure.

The funding round was led by Nicolas Walewski, founder of London investment boutique Alken, who participated in a personal capacity.

The capital infusion will enable CapitalXB to scale its operations and expand its reach among India's manufacturing and trade sectors. The company aims to address the country's estimated USD 525 billion trade finance shortfall, as identified in government data, by improving access to working capital for small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs).

"India's SMEs are poised for unprecedented growth. This funding accelerates our mission to become the preferred financing partner for businesses driving India's manufacturing and export economy, enabling economic multipliers across entire supply chains," said Taranjit S Jaswal, Managing Director and CEO of CapitalXB.

Founded in 2024 by Taranjit Jaswal and Ajitabh Bharti, CapitalXB operates as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) licensed as an NBFC-Factor under the Reserve Bank of India. The company provides financing products such as invoice discounting, factoring, supply chain financing, and cross-border trade credit.

It also operates on the RBI-regulated TReDS (Trade Receivables Discounting System) platform, which helps micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) access timely working capital.

CapitalXB's digital lending platform integrates Agentic AI for credit assessment and conversational AI for supplier engagement, allowing faster decision-making and improved customer experience.

The firm enters a competitive market where leading TReDS players such as M1xchange, A.TREDS, and Receivables Exchange of India Ltd (RXIL) collectively process transactions worth nearly INR 25,000 crore monthly. Despite this, CapitalXB plans to carve a niche by focusing on technology-led, inclusive finance for India's growing SME ecosystem.