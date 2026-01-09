TravClan Expands Operations to Europe with Fresh Capital from August One The newly raised capital will be used to establish local operations in Europe, introduce its VOLT platform in the region, and develop partnerships with European travel suppliers.

[L-R] Arun Bagaria & Chirag Agarwal, Co-founders of TravClan

TravClan, a global B2B travel platform, has announced its expansion into Europe along with fresh capital from investment firm August One.

The move comes as international travel companies increasingly seek technology-led solutions to manage distribution, operations, and supply chains more efficiently.

The company currently serves over 15,000 travel businesses across multiple regions. According to TravClan, the European expansion is driven by demand from independent travel companies facing challenges such as fragmented supplier networks, manual processes, and limited visibility into margins.

The global B2B travel distribution market generates more than USD 500 billion in bookings annually. Despite its size, much of the sector still relies on spreadsheets and disconnected systems. TravClan positions its platform as an integrated operating layer that aims to simplify workflows and improve efficiency for travel entrepreneurs.

TravClan has previously built its presence across India, South East Asia, and the Middle East. Its Hotels and Holidays segments together account for more than 80 percent of the company's revenue, reflecting strong adoption in these categories.

As part of the expansion, TravClan is increasing investment in VOLT, its API-first technology platform. VOLT connects flights, hotels, holidays, and experiences into a single system, enabling travel companies to manage inventory and customer journeys through one interface.

Chirag Agarwal, Co-founder and COO of TravClan, said, "Travel businesses in Europe face similar challenges we have solved across Asia – fragmented supply, manual operations, and thin margins."

August One Managing Director Sameer Narula said, "By connecting agents, suppliers, and on-ground services in a single platform, TravClan has simplified complex travel planning."

TravClan has raised over USD 8 million to date, and the company says its European entry reflects rising global demand for unified travel operating platforms.
