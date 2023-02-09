Tredence Announces Second ESOP Buyback Worth $30 Million

According to an official statement by the company, the buyback will include over 270 employees globally

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Pexels

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tredence, the Data Science and AI Solutions company, has announced its largest ESOP buyback programme worth $30 million on the heels of a Series B funding of $175 million from Advent International.

According to an official statement by the company, the buyback will include over 270 employees globally. Eligible employees will participate in the repurchase and liquidate 40% of their vested ESOP units. At 5 times the book price of each unit, this program provides liquidity options and will be a wealth-creation opportunity for the organization's leading employees.

"Tredence embraces a transformative leadership framework we call ACE: advisor to the customer, coach-captain to the team and entrepreneur to the business. The framework aims to institutionalize a 'Founder's Mindset' among employees that provides an exploratory environment for bold innovation. The buyback program will recognize and reward employees who strive every day to make Tredence the most indispensable analytics company on the planet," said Shub Bhowmick, chief executive officer and co-founder, Tredence.

Tredence currently employs 2,000 people, with 80% of the workforce in India. By the end of 2023, the company plans to expand its workforce to 3,000. Nearly 700 of new employees will be hired in India. Additionally, the expansion will create jobs in North America, Canada and the UK, and has also plans to open a near-shore delivery center in Latin America, claimed by the company in the statement.

"As we continue to grow and evolve, we remain dedicated to creating a culture of innovation and collaboration. This employee stock buyback program is just one way we demonstrate our commitment to our employees and our shared vision for the future," said Pratap Daruka, chief financial officer, Tredence.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Technology News and Trends Artificial Intelligence esop Data Science AI Solutions

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

BharatAgri Secures INR 14 Crore In Extended Series A Funding

The platform plans to use the funding to scale its personalized advisory-driven e-commerce offerings through Krushidukan, a one-stop shop for agricultural inputs

By Teena Jose

Living

Invest in Yourself: 10 Things Every Working Woman Should Do This Year

When striving for success, it is easy to forget about your mental and physical health. But without health, you cannot fully succeed. Follow these ten lifestyle strategies for success in your personal and professional life.

By Kelly Hyman

Entrepreneurs

The Blockchain Wizard: Aravindh Kumar

Arcana is solving one of the biggest challenges in Web3 - friction in user on-boarding

By Saptak Bardhan

Growing a Business

8 Secrets to Success in Business

Follow these secrets to success to make 2023 a standout year for your business. Remember, success is achieved in your personal life as well as your professional life. Be sure to enjoy the entrepreneurial journey along the way.

By Lauren Gall

News and Trends

As Nokia and Disney Star Share Their Metaverse Plans, Meta Struggles To Built a Horizon Worlds User Base

The latest developments in metaverse includes announcements from Nokia, Disney Star and Meta

By Paromita Gupta

Starting a Business

5 Things I Wish I Knew Before Founding My Own Company

It's nearly impossible to know everything before starting a company, but here are five essentials I wish I knew before founding my own.

By Cyrus Claffey