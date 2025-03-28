30% of the new recruits will be in Gen AI and Agentic AI; the company also plans to train over 1,000 employees on Agentic AI in 2025

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

San Jose-based data science and AI company Tredence Inc plans to hire 1,700 people in 2025, with 30 per cent of the new hires focused on Gen AI and Agentic AI as part of its strategic shift and expansion toward the latest AI trends. It currently has about 3,000 employees with India being the largest talent hub.

The company plans to train over 1,000 employees on Agentic AI in 2025, further scaling these initiatives in 2026. By investing in workforce development, Tredence aims to build a robust talent pipeline that will drive AI-first business strategies across industries.

"The future of AI goes beyond automation—it's about autonomy. Agentic AI is not just a concept; it represents the next era of enterprise AI, where systems can reason, adapt, and drive innovation with minimal human intervention…Our mission is to become the world's most indispensable AI and data science partner for 50 per cent of Fortune 500 businesses by 2027 by putting meaningful analytics in the hands of every decision-maker," said Shub Bhowmick, CEO and Co-founder of Tredence.

Adding to the vision, Soumendra Mohanty, Chief Strategy Officer, Tredence, said, "We are at an inflection point where AI is no longer just augmenting human intelligence but driving decisions and execution. The next wave of business transformation will see companies move from AI-assisted decision-making to AI-led execution. We are helping clients standardize decision-making by building a comprehensive decision catalog, enabling the automation of increasingly complex processes. We envision a future where near-total business process automation empowers teams to focus on strategy and innovation."

At its AI Day event in Bengaluru on Friday, Tredence addressed a crucial industry challenge: the gap between digital and AI leaders and the rest of the industry is not only significant but widening. Over the past three years, the disparity in digital and AI maturity between front runners and laggards has grown by 60 per cent.

By 2029, 80 per cent of enterprises with mature automation practices will pivot to a consolidated platform that orchestrates business processes and agentic automation. This shift underscores the growing scope of AI integration across industries, enabling businesses to enhance efficiency, optimize workflows, and drive intelligent decision-making at scale. As enterprises advance, they will require AI-powered solutions that can independently handle complex tasks, reducing manual intervention and accelerating business transformation.

Mritunjay Singh, Chief Operating Officer of Tredence said the company is prioritizing continuous learning and upskilling, helping teams to stay ahead in AI evolution. "With a focus on 10x ROI, including 40-50 per cent reductions in operational costs, our robust MLOps frameworks ensure scalable, responsible, and ethical AI solutions. We want to help enterprises create unprecedented ROI by scaling thousands of models across their business."

In an earlier interview with Entrepreneur India, Tredence said that global capability centers (GCCs) present a huge opportunity in the Indian market, where it's already collaborating with the parent entities of several Fortune 100 companies in the US.

In terms of funding, Tredence has raised a total of USD 205 million till date – USD 30 million in Series A (2020) followed by USD 175 million in Series B (2022).