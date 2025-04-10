The new partnership will create a robust, integrated platform focused on the mid-market segment, leveraging Treebo's technological strengths and distribution capabilities.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Treebo Hospitality Ventures (THV), one of India's leading tech-enabled hotel chains, has entered into a landmark partnership with global hospitality giant Accor and InterGlobe Enterprises, a key player in India's travel and aviation industry. Under this strategic alliance, Treebo will spearhead the growth of Accor's Ibis and Mercure brands in India through a master license agreement.

The collaboration marks a significant expansion opportunity for Treebo, which currently operates over 800 hotels across 120 cities. The new partnership will create a robust, integrated platform focused on the mid-market segment, leveraging Treebo's technological strengths and distribution capabilities.

"This announcement is a pivotal moment for THV," said Sidharth Gupta, Co-founder of Treebo. "With Accor and InterGlobe's backing, we now have a powerful platform to serve both small and large-format hotels in the mid-market segment. Together, we're unlocking the next phase of India's hospitality transformation."

Treebo has already secured agreements with asset owners to launch 10 Mercure hotels, totaling over 700 keys. These properties are set to open in high-growth metros and tier II/III cities including Bangalore, Siliguri, Calicut, Mysore, Alwar, and Haridwar—regions where branded hospitality is in increasing demand.

Accor and InterGlobe will also invest in Treebo, becoming the largest minority shareholders. The three companies will consolidate their development and management operations under a single autonomous entity. This platform will become the exclusive vehicle for expanding Accor's portfolio in India, including luxury and lifestyle offerings from its Ennismore division.

Gaurav Bhushan, Director of Accor India, noted, "Treebo's agility, innovation, and deep reach in the market make it an ideal partner to scale our Ibis and Mercure brands. This partnership unlocks a new growth engine for Accor in India."

The collaboration will also complement Treebo's own mid-market brand, Medalio, aimed at premium properties with under 50 keys. The addition of Ibis and Mercure—targeting 50–125 key hotels—will allow THV to implement a dual-brand strategy that addresses the full spectrum of the mid-market segment.

This alliance positions Treebo at the forefront of a rapidly evolving Indian hospitality market, poised for growth driven by rising domestic travel and a shift towards branded, tech-led accommodation experiences.