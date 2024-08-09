You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Trent Limited's consolidated revenue increased by 55 per cent in the first quarter of FY25 and stood at INR 4,354. The revenue of the company only touched INR 2,808 crore in the same period the previous year. The profit before tax (PBT) INR 501 crore, a 136 per cent jump from the first quarter of FY24. Trent continued to expand the company footprint across all their fashion formats and now has presence across 178 cities. As reported in a regulatory filing, Trent's gross margin profile of Westside and Zudio continues to remain consistent with earlier trends registered by the company. The Operating EBIT margin for Q1FY25 was 10.6 per cent (7.8 per cent for Q1FY24).

The company has applied Trent's playbook to the 'Star' business and are witnessing strong customer traction. Several new stores were added in Q1 and the company expects a steady expansion of portfolio going forward. The success of own branded products also augurs well for the Star business.

The 'Star' business is shining bright with 72 stores under its belt, including 6 new additions this quarter, the company saw a significant surge in customer engagement, leading to increased sales densities. Q1FY25 results boasted a remarkable 29 per cent operating revenue growth, with a like-for-like (LFL) growth of over 20 per cent. This performance was driven by the company's own brands, staples, and fresh general merchandise, which now account for 70 per cent of revenues, demonstrating a well-rounded and thriving business.

Speaking on the performance, Mr. Noel N Tata, chairman, Trent Limited said, "The overall market sentiment remains subdued with increased competitive intensity. On our part, we continue to witness encouraging traction for our lifestyle offerings across brands, concepts, categories and channels. Focus on delivering consistent and improved value propositions keep us relevant for our customers. The market opportunity associated with building brands and a pure play direct-to-customer business like ours is immense."