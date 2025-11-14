The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

Trishul Space Raises INR 4 Cr Led by IAN Angel Fund

Rocket propulsion startup Trishul Space has secured INR 4 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by IAN Angel Fund, with additional participation from 8X Ventures and ITEL.

The startup will use the investment to advance research and testing of its turbopump technology. This work is expected to accelerate the development of Harpy 1, a liquid rocket engine aimed at supporting small satellite launch vehicles.

Founded by Aditya Singh, Divyam, and Rajat Choudhary, Trishul Space builds liquid rocket engines that use staged combustion cycles along with AI based failure detection. Through this approach, the startup aims to reduce the time, cost, and complexity linked to propulsion system development. Its broader goal is to offer engines that are ready for use by both government and private launch vehicle manufacturers.

The firm is working to address a major challenge in the space sector where propulsion development often demands significant resources. Trishul Space is headquartered in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and operates from IIT Delhi R&I Park.

Experience Tech Startup Alive Secures INR 6 Cr Funding

Experience-tech startup Alive has secured INR 6 crore in fresh funding from Powerhouse Ventures along with several angel investors and operators.

The startup plans to use the capital to expand into more Indian cities, strengthen its technology, and support a growing network of experienced creators.

Alive was founded in 2025 by Vivek Kumar, a former investor and serial entrepreneur. The startup says it has scaled rapidly, reporting 90 fold growth in less than a year. It currently offers more than 125 curated activities across categories such as adventure, food, art, wellness, and culture.

The company is building a full stack platform that uses its own technology to design and manage immersive experiences. These range from vineyard brunches and pottery workshops to chef led dinners and sky adventures. Its technology system also supports creator onboarding, content management, and automated discovery.

Alive's platform allows chefs, artists, and small businesses to design and host experiences, with some creators reportedly earning up to INR 5 lakh each month. Its audience consists largely of young professionals aged 21 to 38 who are seeking authentic and engaging activities in their cities.

The firm is operational in Bengaluru and Hyderabad and plans to enter Goa next. Alive aims to reach INR 100 crore in annual recurring revenue by March 2027.

Event Planet Technologies Bags USD 250K to Expand Global Presence

Event Planet Technologies has raised USD 250,000 in angel funding from US-based investor Virendra Prasad, placing the company's valuation at around INR 30 crore.

The startup plans to use the capital to expand its presence in South Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. It also aims to strengthen vendor partnerships, scale its operations, and upgrade its technology platform to improve automation and standardisation across event categories.

Founded by Rohit Yagya, Event Planet offers an aggregated platform for event and wedding services using a package based model that simplifies planning for users in India and overseas.

The startup currently operates in 32 Indian cities and 8 international markets, supported by rising demand from overseas Indians organising destination celebrations.

Based in Lucknow, the platform works with verified vendors and venues to provide curated and customisable packages for personal and corporate events.