Over the last 5 years (2020-25), Triton achieved a robust CAGR of 21.3 per cent, more than doubling its revenue from INR 229.63 crore to INR 488.37 crore.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Triton Valves Ltd, India's largest manufacturer of automotive tyre valves, is aiming to touch INR 1,000 crore of revenue in the next 3-5 years from about INR 488 crore as of FY25, said Aditya M. Gokarn, Managing Director of the company.

Over the last 5 years (2020-25), Triton achieved a robust CAGR of 21.3 per cent, more than doubling its revenue from INR 229.63 crore to INR 488.37 crore.

Triton exports to 12 countries including the US, Germany, UK, Italy, Israel, UAE, Turkey, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Taiwan, and Switzerland. Its clients are in all major auto segments including major global OEMs in passenger vehicles, trucks and buses, two-wheelers, tyres, tractors, electric vehicles (EVs), HVAC and defence.

Founded by Maruti Vinayak Gokarn in September 1975, Triton Valves has been the market leader in tyre valves in India since 1992 and today commands a market share of 65-70 per cent. In other words, two out of every three tyres on Indian roads use Triton valves. This dominance spans the entire spectrum of vehicles—from the smallest two-wheeler, scooter, or motorcycle to passenger cars, trucks, buses, and even heavy-duty vehicles like excavators.

After Maruti Gokarn's early demise, his wife Anuradha M. Gokarn took over the reins and guided the company to market leadership from 1986-2012. Their son Aditya M. Gokarn took charge as the Managing Director in 2013 and is currently in the process of spearheading diversification, technology upgrades, and global expansion.

Over five decades, Triton has transformed into a diversified engineering enterprise serving global automotive, industrial, aerospace, defence, and EV industries. Triton was also the first in the industry to adopt e-commerce for aftermarket distribution, making high-quality tyre valves accessible across India. Triton holds 11 patents, along with several trademarks and a robust intellectual property portfolio.

Currently, the company is focussing on the EV and clean mobility solutions. "We make valves for air conditioners. t's a very emerging industry in India today. It's booming," Gokarn said.

The company has about 1,000 employees of which 10 per cent are engineers, 20 per cent are technical diploma holders, and the majority are blue-collared employees.

Triton Valves has a state-of-the-art plant in Mysuru in Karnataka with high-speed machining, automated surface treatment, injection moulding, and assembly lines. It has a capacity of over 240 million valve cores and 120 million tube valves annually.