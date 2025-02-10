Focused on B2B Tech and tech-enabled services, Triton Fund II aims to invest in pre-Series A and Series A rounds, with initial ticket sizes ranging from INR 8–16 crores per company.

Mumbai-based venture capital firm Triton has announced the first close of its second fund, targeting a corpus of INR 240 crores (USD 28 million), more than five times the size of its first fund.

The fund will prioritise sectors such as Enterprise SaaS, SMB Tech, Agentic AI, DeepTech, and Tech-enabled Services, building on the success of Triton Fund I, which backed transformative businesses across AI, Enterprise SaaS, and B2B marketplaces. With strong returns and growing investor confidence from Fund I, Triton is poised to scale its impact in India's tech ecosystem.

Pradyumna Dalmia, Managing Partner, stated, "Fund II reflects our commitment to fostering innovation in B2B Tech and supporting transformative companies. The strong performance of Fund I positions us to create significant value for both our investors and portfolio companies."

Partner Dev Raman highlighted shifting market dynamics, saying, "High-quality founders are adopting more prudent capital strategies, paving the way for companies with robust economic foundations. Triton provides patient capital and strategic support to help these businesses succeed."

With a track record of 100% success across its portfolio, Triton claims to have earned a reputation for expertise in technology-driven enterprises. As it embarks on this next chapter, Triton Fund II aims to empower visionary entrepreneurs, accelerate growth, and drive meaningful impact in India's burgeoning tech ecosystem.