Triton VC Announces First Close of INR 240 Cr Fund II Focused on B2B Tech and tech-enabled services, Triton Fund II aims to invest in pre-Series A and Series A rounds, with initial ticket sizes ranging from INR 8–16 crores per company.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Pradyumna Dalmia, Dev Raman, & Rahul Kayan, Triton Team

Mumbai-based venture capital firm Triton has announced the first close of its second fund, targeting a corpus of INR 240 crores (USD 28 million), more than five times the size of its first fund.

Focused on B2B Tech and tech-enabled services, Triton Fund II aims to invest in pre-Series A and Series A rounds, with initial ticket sizes ranging from INR 8–16 crores per company.

The fund will prioritise sectors such as Enterprise SaaS, SMB Tech, Agentic AI, DeepTech, and Tech-enabled Services, building on the success of Triton Fund I, which backed transformative businesses across AI, Enterprise SaaS, and B2B marketplaces. With strong returns and growing investor confidence from Fund I, Triton is poised to scale its impact in India's tech ecosystem.

Pradyumna Dalmia, Managing Partner, stated, "Fund II reflects our commitment to fostering innovation in B2B Tech and supporting transformative companies. The strong performance of Fund I positions us to create significant value for both our investors and portfolio companies."

Partner Dev Raman highlighted shifting market dynamics, saying, "High-quality founders are adopting more prudent capital strategies, paving the way for companies with robust economic foundations. Triton provides patient capital and strategic support to help these businesses succeed."

With a track record of 100% success across its portfolio, Triton claims to have earned a reputation for expertise in technology-driven enterprises. As it embarks on this next chapter, Triton Fund II aims to empower visionary entrepreneurs, accelerate growth, and drive meaningful impact in India's burgeoning tech ecosystem.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
By Sherin Shibu
Business News

'Pride of His Hometown': Who Is DeepSeek Founder Liang Wenfeng? What to Know About the 40-Year Old Billionaire

Wenfeng previously ran a hedge fund with $14 billion in assets.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

HairOriginals Secures USD 5 Mn in Series A Funding to Expand Global Footprint

The fresh capital will be deployed to expand the startup's on-demand "Try at Home" services to 40 cities, bolster research and development (R&D), and establish 25–30 company-owned experience centers within the next year.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Side Hustle

'My Brain Thrives on Variety': His Side Hustle Inspired By 'The 4-Hour Workweek' Led to $600,000 in 16 Months

Mark Hellweg, 42, knows what it takes to start a business "with a fraction of the capital."

By Amanda Breen