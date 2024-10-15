Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Troo Good Secures USD 9 Mn in Funding to Expand Millet-Based Snack Offerings The recent funding round was led by Puro Wellness, with participation from existing investors Oaks Asset Management and V Ocean Investments.

Troo Good

Hyderabad-based millet snack brand Troo Good has raised USD 9 million in a recent funding round led by Puro Wellness, with participation from existing investors Oaks Asset Management and V Ocean Investments.

This round of financing brings Troo Good's total funding to approximately INR 130 crore, following an INR 55 crore Series A round in November 2021.

Founded in 2018 by Raju Bhupati, Troo Good has made significant strides in the healthy snacks market, offering a range of millet-based products, including chikkis, protein bars, and nutri bars. The company reports impressive sales figures, with over 3 million units of its millet snacks sold daily, positioning itself as a key player in this rapidly growing sector.

The latest capital infusion is aimed at enhancing Troo Good's infrastructure, boosting distribution capabilities, and fostering product innovation.

"This funding marks a pivotal moment in our growth journey as we scale our infrastructure, expand our distribution network across India, and focus on innovative millet-based products," said Raju Bhupati, Founder and CEO of Troo Good. He expressed enthusiasm about the partnership with Puro Wellness, highlighting their complementary skills and strategic distribution depth.

Vivek Anand PS, Partner at Oaks Asset Management, voiced confidence in Troo Good's potential. "The brand has consistently delivered value year after year, proving the strength of its business model and the exceptional leadership of Raju Bhupati. We are very happy to be part of this next phase of their journey," he stated.

Ruchir Modi, Founder of Puro Wellness, emphasized the alignment between his company's mission and Troo Good's vision. "Together, we aim to elevate the wellness food industry and make healthy eating accessible to millions more," he noted, underlining the shared commitment to delivering healthy and affordable snacks to India's mass market.
