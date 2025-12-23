True Credits Secures USD 75 Mn from Community Investment Management to Expand Lending Operations The funding will enable Balancehero (True Credits' parent) to accelerate expansion into new markets, product categories, and customer segments across India.

Balancehero India, the parent company of True Credits, has secured USD 75 million in debt financing from Community Investment Management (CIM), a US-based institutional impact investment manager.

True Credits is an RBI licensed non banking financial company that lends through the True Balance fintech application. The cross border funding is expected to strengthen the company's capital base and support its next phase of growth in India.

According to the company, the fresh capital will be used to expand operations into new markets, product categories and customer segments. Balancehero said the funding will also help deepen its focus on providing fair, transparent and accessible credit to underserved and credit invisible users.

Over the past year, True Credits claims to have reported monthly loan disbursals consistently crossing INR 500 crore.

Community Investment Management has been active in impact focused credit globally since 2014. The firm has enabled USD 18 billion in credit to more than 12 million underserved borrowers across North America and emerging markets. Its investment in Balancehero marks a continued push to increase its presence in the Indian fintech and lending ecosystem.

Ravi Vukkadala, Country Director India at CIM, said, "We are pleased to partner with True Credits as we build an ambitious investment footprint in India. The company's focus on responsible credit delivery to underserved segments aligns well with our strategy of backing scalable fintech platforms."

He added that CIM's experience of investing in over 50 fintech companies globally is expected to support True Credits as it scales its operations.

Balancehero also highlighted the broader need for dependable credit access in India. A company spokesperson said, "A large segment of India still lacks access to dependable credit. This partnership supports an AI driven lending model that expands access responsibly and at scale."

Founded in 2019 and based in Gurugram, True Credits offers personal loans and other lending products through the True Balance mobile app. The platform also provides utility bill payment services and uses alternative credit assessment methods to serve unbanked and underserved users across the country.
