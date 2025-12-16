You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Samtel Avionics has secured INR 75 crore in growth funding from True North Private Credit. The investment also includes a green shoe option of up to INR 140 crore, which would allow additional capital infusion as the company scales its operations.

Samtel Avionics is a key player in India's defence technology ecosystem and operates across sectors such as defence, aerospace, railways, satellites and unmanned systems.

The latest funding is expected to support the company's efforts to strengthen its presence in high technology electronics for mission critical applications. According to the company, the capital will be used to accelerate research and development, expand manufacturing capacity and support the adoption of advanced indigenous technologies.

The investment comes at a time when demand for locally developed defence and aerospace solutions is rising, driven by policy focus on self-reliance and increased domestic manufacturing. By expanding its capabilities, Samtel Avionics aims to meet growing requirements across traditional platforms as well as emerging areas such as satellites and unmanned aerial systems.

Puneet Kaura, Managing Director and CEO of Samtel Avionics, said the funding represents an important moment for the company's growth journey. He said the investment validates Samtel's technology capabilities and supports its focus on building indigenous solutions for defence, aerospace and new domains like satellites and unmanned systems.

Samtel Avionics is part of the Samtel Group, which has a legacy of over 50 years. The company provides end to end capabilities covering design, development, manufacturing, testing and lifecycle support for advanced electronic systems. Alongside its established defence, aerospace and railway portfolio, Samtel is also expanding into UAV and satellite systems to address future requirements in the sector.