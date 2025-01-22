Some companies have noted that such initiatives not only accelerate technological innovation but also create opportunities for international collaboration, encouraging nations like India to prioritize similar visionary initiatives.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a major investment 'Stargate' to build artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in the US, led by Japanese investor Softbank, cloud company Oracle, and ChatGPT maker OpenAI.

The venture aims to invest at least USD 500 billion in AI infrastructure in the next five years with an initial commitment of USD 100 billion.

"What we want to do is we want to keep it in this country," Trump said announcing the project. "China is a competitor, others are competitors. We want to be in this country, and we're making it available. I'm gonna help a lot through emergency declarations, because we have an emergency, we have to get this stuff built. So they have to produce a lot of electricity. And we'll make it possible for them to get this production done easily, at their own plants if they want."

Details on the partnership among the three companies were not immediately provided.

In the briefing, Oracle founder Larry Ellison said that 10 data centers for the project were already under construction in Texas, and that more were planned.

Some companies have noted that Trump's announcement may lead other nations like India to embark on similar initiatives. "The announcement of the USD-500 billion Stargate AI infrastructure project highlights the critical role of AI in shaping the global economy. Such initiatives not only accelerate technological innovation but also create opportunities for international collaboration, encouraging nations like India to prioritize similar visionary initiatives. At Findability Sciences, we view this as a pivotal moment to leverage AI for solving complex challenges and creating sustainable value worldwide," said Anand Mahurkar, Founder and CEO, Findability Sciences, an AI company.

According to Ajai Chowdhry, Founder of HCL and Chairman of EPIC Foundation, "This shows serious intent to take a strong control of AI...in addition to having all the LLM's owned by the US. We seem to be getting to weaponisation of Tech. For strategic autonomy we must create our own AI doctrine and start controlling our own data strongly. Also we must create our own domestic hardware for data centres as it's going to be very difficult to control our data. Government and the industry must work together to create the strategy for AI. What was thought of yesterday is no longer valid. It should be treated as an emergency!"

"For India, this moment presents an opportunity to accelerate its AI ambitions by deepening partnerships with the U.S. leveraging India's role in ICET (India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology) and IPEF (Indo-Pacific Economic Framework), co-developing cutting-edge technologies, and scaling its domestic capabilities. Learning from the Stargate Project, India could conceptualize and implement its own large-scale initiatives to strengthen its AI ecosystem," said Ashok Chandak, President of IESA (India Electronics and Semiconductor Association).

Announcing the project on social media platform X, OpenAI said, "This infrastructure will secure American leadership in AI, create hundreds of thousands of American jobs, and generate massive economic benefit for the entire world. This project will not only support the re-industrialization of the United States but also provide a strategic capability to protect the national security of America and its allies."

It added that the initial equity funders in Stargate are SoftBank, OpenAI, Oracle, and MGX. SoftBank and OpenAI are the lead partners for Stargate, with SoftBank having financial responsibility and OpenAI having operational responsibility. Masayoshi Son will be the chairman.

"Arm, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Oracle, and OpenAI are the key initial technology partners. The buildout is currently underway, starting in Texas, and we are evaluating potential sites across the country for more campuses as we finalize definitive agreements. As part of Stargate, Oracle, NVIDIA, and OpenAI will closely collaborate to build and operate this computing system. This builds on a deep collaboration between OpenAI and NVIDIA going back to 2016 and a newer partnership between OpenAI and Oracle," OpenAI said.

"All of us look forward to continuing to build and develop AI—and in particular AGI—for the benefit of all of humanity. We believe that this new step is critical on the path, and will enable creative people to figure out how to use AI to elevate humanity," the post said.