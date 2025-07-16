The below Indian startups have announced their latest funding rounds.

Trupeer AI Raises USD 3 Mn to Advance Automated Video Creation Platform

Trupeer AI has secured USD 3 million in seed funding from RTP Global, with additional backing from Salesforce Ventures and a group of senior technology executives from major firms.

The investment will be used to strengthen its artificial intelligence platform that helps teams create product videos, tutorials, and walkthroughs quickly and efficiently.

"Software should be easy to explain. But until now, making good product videos meant spending hours editing or thousands of dollars on production," said Shivali Goyal, Co-founder and chief executive officer of Trupeer AI.

Trupeer was founded in 2023 by Shivali Goyal and Pritish Gupta. The startup provides a platform that turns raw screen recordings into professional videos using artificial intelligence. It offers voiceovers, subtitles, avatars, cursor tracking, and automated translations in multiple languages. In addition to videos, the platform generates step-by-step documentation and visual summaries.

More than ten thousand teams across the globe are using Trupeer to speed up onboarding, reduce support queries, and streamline training. The tool customises video content based on audience, language, and brand preferences. It also allows users to share output through links or embed them in other tools.

Looking ahead, Trupeer is developing new features that allow video creation from text documents and deeper integration with business software, aiming to become a central hub for sharing product knowledge across organisations.

Dial4242 Secures INR 9 Cr to Boost Emergency Ambulance Services

Tech-enabled ambulance service platform Dial4242 has raised INR 9 crore in a pre-series A funding round led by IAN Group, with support from BioAngels, IIM Bangalore's NSRCEL, and other angel investors.

The funds will be deployed to reduce ambulance turnaround time, enhance technology, expand reach into underserved regions, and strengthen the company's leadership and marketing efforts.

"The loss of my father, my greatest inspiration, was the most painful moment of my life—but it sparked a mission to turn grief into impact. This became a mission to ensure that no life is lost due to the unavailability of an ambulance," said Jeetendra Lalwani, Co-founder of Dial4242.

Founded in 2016 by Jeetendra Lalwani, Nilesh Mahambre, and Atin Verma, Dial4242 operates an on-demand ambulance service network. The platform covers over 850 cities and features real-time tracking, automated dispatch, and a 24-hour call center. It aims to address delays in emergency medical response and make ambulances more accessible nationwide.

Dial4242 has partnered with companies such as Amazon, Swiggy, and Zomato to support medical needs for gig workers. The company plans to introduce low-cost membership services and expand its medical centers while continuing to focus on saving lives through faster and more reliable ambulance availability.

Voice AI Startup Navana.ai Raises INR 7 Cr Funding

Voice AI startup Navana.ai has secured INR 7 crore (USD 800,000) in a pre-Series A funding round led by Antler India, with participation from prominent angel investors such as Ajay Agarwal, Ronnie Screwvala, and Sandeep Singhal.

This takes the company's total funding to INR 13.2 crore, including a previous INR 6.2 crore angel round led by Singhal (Nexus Ventures), and supported by Stanford Angel Fund, Rajan Mehra, and Saahil Goel.

Founded in 2018 by Raoul and Jai Nanavati, Navana.ai has developed a full-stack voice AI platform tailored for Indian enterprises. The startup offers solutions including a voice AI contact centre, speech recognition APIs, and contact centre intelligence tools that operate in over 12 Indian languages.

With a strong focus on the BFSI sector, Navana.ai powers real-time voice analytics and automated customer engagement for clients like Bajaj Finserv. The new funds will be used to boost R&D and expand deployment of its India-centric language AI stack.

Navana.ai already serves 40+ enterprise clients, bridging communication gaps from urban English speakers to users of regional dialects, positioning itself as a key player in India's AI-driven voice tech landscape.