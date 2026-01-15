The round comprises USD 7.3 million in equity led by Stellaris and Orios, and USD 1.7 million in venture debt from Stride Ventures.

Mumbai-based proptech startup Truva has raised USD 9 million (about INR 78 crore) in fresh capital to scale its full-stack resale homes platform.

The funding includes USD 7.3 million (INR 61 crore) in equity and USD 1.7 million (INR 17 crore) in venture debt.

The equity round was led by Stellaris Venture Partners and Orios Venture Partners, while the venture debt was provided by Stride Ventures.

The round also saw participation from angel investors such as Mukesh Bansal, co-founder of Myntra and CureFit; Aakrit Vaish and Miten Sampat of PeerCheque; Ramakant Sharma of LivSpace; Natasha Malpani Oswal of Boundless Ventures; and Ram Raheja of S Raheja Realty.

According to the startup, the newly raised capital will be used to strengthen its presence across Mumbai and expand into new metropolitan markets including Delhi NCR and Bengaluru.

Truva also plans to invest in enhancing TruIQ, its proprietary real estate valuation and liquidity intelligence engine, and to support inventory-linked working capital. This includes spending on home staging, legal verification, and transaction execution to support higher volumes.

Founded in 2023 by Puneet Arora, Monil Singhal, and Ankit Gupta, Truva focuses on the resale housing market. The platform offers end-to-end services for buying and selling resale homes, covering pricing, legal checks, renovations, financing support, paperwork, and registration. By managing the entire transaction journey, the company aims to reduce delays and improve transparency for both buyers and sellers.

At the centre of Truva's operations is TruIQ, a data-driven engine that uses more than 1,000 data points, including floor plans, transaction history, and buyer demand, to generate unit-level property valuations. The company says this approach helps homes sell significantly faster than the broader market while maintaining fair pricing.

Since its launch, Truva has established operations across seven micro-markets in Mumbai. It has facilitated the sale of resale homes worth over INR 500 crore and worked with more than 200 buyers and sellers. The startup reported a sixfold year-on-year growth and plans to expand to over 20 micro-markets, with a target of crossing INR 1,500 crore in gross merchandise value over the next 12 months.

Truva competes with players such as NoBroker, Square Yards, Housing.com, PropTiger, and local resale-focused brokers and digital platforms operating in major cities.