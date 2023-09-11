TSS Trackwizz Secures Investment From WestBridge Capital At INR 900 Crore Valuation The funds raised will be used for research and development particularly artificial intelligence and to scale SaaS offerings including the launch of new products in niche areas of financial crime

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

Reg-tech company TSS Consultancy has received an investment from WestBridge Capital at a valuation INR 900 crore. This is a maiden round raised by the Company, where the funds raised will be used for research and development particularly artificial intelligence and to scale SaaS offerings including the launch of new products in niche areas of financial crime.

"As India walks towards becoming a five trillion economy, the government has been proactive about uprooting unlawful financial activities from our systems. We believe protecting our financial systems and complying with the law of the land is crucial. Our mission is to help every financial institution and empower financial soldiers to fight financial crime with cutting edge technology and data intelligence with reasonable investments in the area of money laundering, KYC, Terrorist financing and Insider Trading," said Sagar Tanna, founder and CEO, TSS Consultancy.

TSS Consultancy's tech platform called TrackWizz, helps financial institutions fight financial crime specifically towards money laundering and surveillance. Apart from the brokers, Trackwizz said it is also used by top banks in India, NBFC's and fintech companies. Currently with its clients like HDFC securities, Axis Bank, Zerodha, among others, Trackwizz aims to provide cutting edge technology solutions and is dedicated to serving the finance industry focussed on fighting financial crime, making operations efficient and helping business grow while keeping the economy crime free.

"We are excited to partner with Trackwizz as they expand their market leadership by enhancing their suite of robust and innovative products in a fast-growing compliance market, a top-of-mind space for both financial institutions and governments globally," said Deepak Ramineedi, partner at WestBridge Capital.

Headquartered in Mumbai, TSS Consultancy was founded in 2008 by Sagar, Sameer and Chandrakant Tanna.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding News and Trends Investments

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

5 Recession-Proof Businesses to Start in a Turbulent Economy

Which businesses do best during times of economic uncertainty?

By Pedro Sostre
Business Ideas

Don't Be the Next Blockbuster of Your Industry — 2 Ways to Be Innovative, Not Just Creative

As we speak, the next Netflix is already hard at work.

By Jack Truong
Growing a Business

Transitioning from Solopreneurship to Building and Leading a High-Impact Team — A Step-by-Step Guide

Follow these steps to make a smooth transition from solopreneur to effective team leader.

By Chris Kille
Growing a Business

Revolutionize Small Business with Generative AI

Generative AI presents a wealth of opportunities for small enterprises across diverse industries.

By Kimberly Zhang
Starting a Business

7 AI-Based Business Ideas That Will Make You Rich

Lucrative AI-powered business ideas for entrepreneurs to consider

By Ashot Gabrelyanov
Money & Finance

How to Make Money Online: 10 Proven Ways to Make Money Online

Need to know how to make money online as a side gig or new career? Check out this breakdown of the 10 top online money-making methods.

By Entrepreneur Staff