Tuco Kids Secures USD 4 Mn in Series A Funding Led by RTP Global Fireside Ventures, Whiteboard Capital, and MG Investments also participated in the round.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tuco Kids

Bengaluru-based children's personal care brand Tuco Kids has raised USD 4 million in a Series A funding round led by RTP Global, with continued support from Fireside Ventures, Whiteboard Capital, and MG Investments.

The company plans to utilise the fresh capital to strengthen brand visibility, expand distribution across online and offline channels, and drive innovation in its product portfolio.

Founded in 2023 by entrepreneur Aishvarya Murali, Tuco Kids offers a wide range of personal care products for children between the ages of 3 and 13. Its line includes skincare, haircare, sunscreens, face and body washes, deodorants, kajals, mosquito repellents, natural makeup, and curated gift packs. The company says all formulations are developed in-house, reflecting a focus on safety and suitability for young users.

Earlier this year, Tuco appointed former Flipkart vice president Chanakya Gupta as co-founder to strengthen its leadership team.

The brand's products are available on its own direct to consumer website as well as leading marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Myntra, FirstCry, and on quick commerce platforms including Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart.

This latest round follows a USD 2 million seed funding raised in September last year from Fireside Ventures, Whiteboard Capital, MG Investments, and a group of angel investors.

It competes with brands such as Johnson and Johnson, Mamaearth, and The Moms Co.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

My Husband and I Have Built Multiple Businesses Together — Here's How We Make It Work in Business and in Life

Working with your spouse can be an incredible experience, especially when you share the same goals and values. Here's how to do it successfully.

By Tonia Ryan
News and Trends

Flipkart Acquires Majority Stake in Pinkvilla

The deal will allow Flipkart to access insights into emerging lifestyle and entertainment trends while using content to unlock new commerce opportunities.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

91 Service Business Ideas to Start Today

Get started in this growing industry, with options that range from IT consulting to childcare.

By Guen Sublette
News and Trends

Offgrid Energy Labs Bags USD 15 Mn Funding Led by Archean Chemical Industries

The fresh funds will be used to set up a UK pilot unit, expand R&D, and commercialise zincgel batteries.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Culture

I've Built 3 Multimillion-Dollar Businesses — and Here's My Simple Secret to Success

You don't need a giant audience, a massive checkbook or a five-year plan to make an impact.

By Matt Leitz