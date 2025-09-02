Fireside Ventures, Whiteboard Capital, and MG Investments also participated in the round.

Bengaluru-based children's personal care brand Tuco Kids has raised USD 4 million in a Series A funding round led by RTP Global, with continued support from Fireside Ventures, Whiteboard Capital, and MG Investments.

The company plans to utilise the fresh capital to strengthen brand visibility, expand distribution across online and offline channels, and drive innovation in its product portfolio.

Founded in 2023 by entrepreneur Aishvarya Murali, Tuco Kids offers a wide range of personal care products for children between the ages of 3 and 13. Its line includes skincare, haircare, sunscreens, face and body washes, deodorants, kajals, mosquito repellents, natural makeup, and curated gift packs. The company says all formulations are developed in-house, reflecting a focus on safety and suitability for young users.

Earlier this year, Tuco appointed former Flipkart vice president Chanakya Gupta as co-founder to strengthen its leadership team.

The brand's products are available on its own direct to consumer website as well as leading marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Myntra, FirstCry, and on quick commerce platforms including Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart.

This latest round follows a USD 2 million seed funding raised in September last year from Fireside Ventures, Whiteboard Capital, MG Investments, and a group of angel investors.

It competes with brands such as Johnson and Johnson, Mamaearth, and The Moms Co.