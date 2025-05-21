In India, Tummoc is active in 22 cities and is targeting expansion to 32–35 cities by the end of 2025, with a goal of reaching 50 cities by 2026.

Bengaluru-based mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) startup Tummoc has expanded its footprint beyond India, launching its services in Nepal to support public transport authorities in digitising their systems.

As part of its international push, Tummoc has deployed an automated fare collection system for buses and introduced a taxi aggregation application, offering both B2C and B2B solutions to improve urban mobility.

The startup, founded in 2019, helps users plan intra-city travel by integrating data from public transport systems, including metro and bus routes.

Tummoc's co-founder and CEO, Hiranmay Mallick, shared that while the company had plans to expand into Bangladesh, political instability has delayed progress. Additionally, Tummoc is servicing another unnamed international market under a non-disclosure agreement.

Back home, Tummoc is already collaborating with public transport authorities in cities like Delhi and Bengaluru. The startup also works with ride-hailing platforms like Rapido, Namma Yatri, and Quick Ride to provide seamless first and last-mile connectivity.

With eyes set on global growth, Tummoc is currently in talks with partners in North and South America and Europe. However, Southeast Asia remains its primary focus.

"Our go-to market is very, very fast. So we can go to any country and create the whole thing within weeks," said Mallick, highlighting the company's agility and ambition in reshaping public transport experiences.

Tummoc's international foray signals a growing demand for digitised, efficient urban transport systems, positioning it as a key player in the global MaaS landscape.