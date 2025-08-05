TurboHire Secures USD 6 Mn in Series A Funding Led by IvyCap Ventures The Hyderabad-based startup plans to use the capital to expand its global presence, enhance product capabilities, and strengthen integration across human resource technology ecosystems.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

TurboHire Co-founders

Enterprise recruitment automation startup TurboHire has secured USD 6 million in Series A funding led by IvyCap Ventures.

The Hyderabad-based startup plans to use the capital to expand its global presence, enhance product capabilities, and strengthen integration across human resource technology ecosystems.

TurboHire was founded in 2019 by Deepak Agrawal, Rakesh Nayak, and Gaurav Kumar with the aim of addressing inefficiencies in enterprise recruitment. The platform uses agentic artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, and deep integration with major human resource management systems such as SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle HCM, and Workday. It supports hiring across scenarios from large-scale recruitment events to senior executive searches through a single configurable interface.

Deepak Agrawal, CEO and Co-founder of TurboHire, said, "Enterprises are under intense pressure to transform, but traditional hiring systems are rigid, slow, and drain executive time. TurboHire brings together AI-powered automation, workflows, and data on one single enterprise-grade platform—with exceptional configurability and integrability. It's a game changer for companies serious about AI-led hiring transformation. With IvyCap's support, we're poised to scale this globally."

The company's offerings operate on a business-to-business software-as-a-service model. Enterprises subscribe to the platform to automate and streamline recruitment processes, reduce time-to-hire, and improve overall efficiency. TurboHire's client base includes over 120 organisations such as Cipla, Tata Motors, PwC, Lenskart, Britannia, RPG Group, Motilal Oswal Group, and Ola.

Vikram Gupta, Founder and Managing Partner, IvyCap Ventures, added, "TurboHire is not just solving a business problem—it's redefining how enterprises approach talent acquisition in an AI-first world. Their ability to serve large, complex organisations with a configurable, outcome-oriented platform is impressive. With a strong product-market fit, growing global demand, and a future-ready tech stack, we believe TurboHire is well-positioned to lead the next wave of intelligent hiring transformation."

With its new funding, TurboHire aims to continue building its capabilities and expanding its reach in the global market. The company's focus remains on delivering technology that enables organisations to treat hiring as a strategic advantage in an increasingly digital business landscape.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Ranbir Kapoor Invests in Prozo to Boost Supply Chain Innovation

The supply chain platform plans to expand into new cities, enhance automation and predictive analytics, and develop tailored solutions for MSMEs and quick commerce players.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Deepak Mehrotra Stepping Down as CEO of Aakash Educational Services

Mehrotra was brought in to lead Aakash through its "Aakash 2.0" strategy, aimed at transforming the business model, consolidating roles, and aggressively hiring talent.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

How I Built a Profitable AI Startup Solo — And the 6 Mistakes I'd Never Make Again

How I turned a scrappy solo AI idea into real traction — and the hard-won lessons that can save you time, money and momentum.

By Jeremy Gustine
Lifestyle

Celebrity Health Coach Debunks Modern Medicine Myths

Health coach Akanksha Pandey has witnessed how modern medicine often fails to tackle the root causes of chronic illness.

By Maya Ghatge
News and Trends

Chief Product Officer Anuj Sahai Resigns from Peak XV Partners

Sahai joined the firm in April 2023 when it was still operating as Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia, transitioning into the same role after the company separated from its United States partner.

By Entrepreneur Staff