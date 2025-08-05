The Hyderabad-based startup plans to use the capital to expand its global presence, enhance product capabilities, and strengthen integration across human resource technology ecosystems.

Enterprise recruitment automation startup TurboHire has secured USD 6 million in Series A funding led by IvyCap Ventures.

TurboHire was founded in 2019 by Deepak Agrawal, Rakesh Nayak, and Gaurav Kumar with the aim of addressing inefficiencies in enterprise recruitment. The platform uses agentic artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, and deep integration with major human resource management systems such as SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle HCM, and Workday. It supports hiring across scenarios from large-scale recruitment events to senior executive searches through a single configurable interface.

Deepak Agrawal, CEO and Co-founder of TurboHire, said, "Enterprises are under intense pressure to transform, but traditional hiring systems are rigid, slow, and drain executive time. TurboHire brings together AI-powered automation, workflows, and data on one single enterprise-grade platform—with exceptional configurability and integrability. It's a game changer for companies serious about AI-led hiring transformation. With IvyCap's support, we're poised to scale this globally."

The company's offerings operate on a business-to-business software-as-a-service model. Enterprises subscribe to the platform to automate and streamline recruitment processes, reduce time-to-hire, and improve overall efficiency. TurboHire's client base includes over 120 organisations such as Cipla, Tata Motors, PwC, Lenskart, Britannia, RPG Group, Motilal Oswal Group, and Ola.

Vikram Gupta, Founder and Managing Partner, IvyCap Ventures, added, "TurboHire is not just solving a business problem—it's redefining how enterprises approach talent acquisition in an AI-first world. Their ability to serve large, complex organisations with a configurable, outcome-oriented platform is impressive. With a strong product-market fit, growing global demand, and a future-ready tech stack, we believe TurboHire is well-positioned to lead the next wave of intelligent hiring transformation."

With its new funding, TurboHire aims to continue building its capabilities and expanding its reach in the global market. The company's focus remains on delivering technology that enables organisations to treat hiring as a strategic advantage in an increasingly digital business landscape.